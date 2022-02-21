Cosmetics Market : 2022 Segmentation, Statistics, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030 | Alticor Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Cosmetics Market is estimated to reach $488 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2025.

Cosmetics are used in everyday life for enhancement of human body appearance. Widely used cosmetics comprises hair care, skin & sun care, deodorants, makeup & color, & fragrances. With the economic development in various emerging countries in the world, the cosmetics market is likely to boost over the coming years. High demand of innovative & classy cosmetic products coupled with preference to natural & organic beauty products is a major driver for the cosmetics market growth during the forecasted period. Key players are using retail as well as online mode of sale to reach the customers across the globe.

Major factors driving the global cosmetics market are mounting necessity for skin care products, changing consumer lifestyle, high disposable income of many nations. However, advanced beauty treatments may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, high demand for organic cosmetics would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted years.

Major segments in the global cosmetics market are category, mode of sale, gender, and geography. The category segment comprises hair care, skin and sun care, deodorants, fragrances, and makeup and color. Mode of sale contains retail, and online. Further, market is bifurcated by gender into men, and women.

Geographically, the global cosmetics market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., and Rest of North America whereas Europe segment consist of Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are Oriflame Cosmetics AG, L’Oreal Group, Avon Products, Inc., The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Alticor Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., Skinfood, and Kao Corp., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Cosmetics Market with respect to major segments such as category, mode of sale, and gender

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Cosmetics Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Cosmetics Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Cosmetics Market

Category Segments

Hair Care

Skin and Sun Care

Deodorants

Fragrances

Makeup and Color

Mode of Sale Segments

Retail

Online

Gender Segments

Men

Women

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

