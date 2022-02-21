Dairy Alternative Market : 2022 Study Scope, Key Segments, Industry Trends, Size and Forecast to 2030 | keyplayers : Organic Valley, Eden Foods, Inc., Hudson River Foods, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc

Dairy Alternatives Market is estimated to reach $28,745 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Dairy alternatives are lactose free products which are used as a replacement of dairy based products. Dairy alternatives are majorly adopted from various cereals such as wheat, oat, nuts, rice and barley. People who are lactose intolerant and milk allergic are consuming these alternatives with great ecstasy. Due to the low fat content and cholesterol concentration in dairy alternative products, their demand is rising at a rapid pace all over the world. Usually extracted from plant based sources they are widely available in supermarkets including in various milk options such as almond, coconut, soy and many others. The global dairy alternative market is also gaining a high demand from the rising health awareness among consumers.

Nutritional benefits such as low cholesterol content, high protein content, and growing consumer preference for a vegan diet are the key drivers boosting the global dairy alternative market. In addition, rising number of dairy allergic and lactose intolerant consumers have also fueled the market growth. However, high cost of these alternatives may hinder the growth of the market. Moreover, attractive marketing and promotional strategies followed by the companies is likely to gain significant impetus over the coming future.

The global dairy alternative market has been segmented into source, application, distribution channel, and geography. On the basis of source, the classification includes almond milk, soy milk, rice milk, and other sources. The application segment can be sub-segmented into food (yogurt, creamer, spread, tofu, and other foods), and beverages. Also, on the basis of distribution channel the segmentation is given as large retail, small retail, specialty store, and online.

On the basis of geographical analysis the global dairy alternative market is segmented in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico, whereas Europe segment consists of UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the market include WhiteWave Foods Company, SunOpta Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Organic Valley, Eden Foods, Inc., Hudson River Foods, Earth’s Own Food Company Inc., BRIDGE S.R.L and Dohler GmbH, among others.

Scope of the Global Dairy Alternative Market

Source Segments

Almond Milk

Soy Milk

Rice Milk

Other Sources

Application Segments

Food

Yogurt

Creamer

Spread

Tofu

Other Foods

Beverages

Distribution Channel Segments

Large Retail

Small Retail

Specialty Store

Online

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

