Bioceramics Market : Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2030 |CoorsTek Medical LLC, Zimmer Biomet, CeramTec

Bioceramics Market is estimated to reach $27.3 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2017 to 2025.Bioceramics are specially developed ceramic materials used in medical applications such as orthopedics implants, and for dental implants. Bioceramics are majorly used in repairing as well as reconstructing damaged muscular-skeletal system parts. Alumina & zirconia are widely used bioceramics. Rising prevalence of osteoarthritis among growing elderly population across the globe and growing dental injuries along with increasing dental implant procedures is likely to drive the bioceramics market during the forecasted period.
Major factors driving the global bioceramics market are growing number of implant surgeries and knee & hip joint replacements, availability of alternative for metals, and growth in healthcare industry in emerging markets. However, severe clinical & regulatory processes may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, development of nanotechnology in bioceramics would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.
Major segments of the global bioceramics market are material, type, application, and geography. The material segment comprises calcium sulfate, aluminum oxide, zirconium, calcium phosphate, glass, and carbon. Type segment contains bioactive, bioinert, and bioresorbable. Further, market is bifurcated by application into dental implants, bone implants, surgical instruments & diagnostic instruments.
Geographically, the global bioceramics market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The major players competing in the market are CAM Bioceramics B.V., Doceram Medical, Institut Straumann AG, CoorsTek Medical LLC, Zimmer Biomet, CeramTec, Amedica Corporation, DePuy Synthes, H.C. Starck GmbH, and Nobel Biocare Services AG, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Bioceramics Market with respect to major segments such material, type, and application
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Bioceramics Market has been included in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Bioceramics Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Bioceramics Market
Material Segments
Calcium Sulfate
Aluminum Oxide
Zirconium
Calcium Phosphate
Glass
Carbon
Type Segments
Bioactive
Bioinert
Bioresorbable
Application Segments
Dental Implants
Bone Implants
Surgical Instruments
Diagnostic Instruments
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
