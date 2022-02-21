Specialty Sorbents Market : Global Industry Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and Forecast 2030| DOW CHEMICAL CO., Cabot Corp., Honeywell UOP, AXENS SA

Specialty Sorbents Market is estimated to reach $1,602 Million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Specialty sorbents are materials used to adsorb or absorb liquids or gases. They act as a micro reservoir for chemical constituents that are released under precise conditions which include changes in the chemical structure of temperature, duration, and pore solutions. Applications of specialty sorbents in advanced concrete technology has lessened the challenge of creating beneficial pore systems in concrete to improve its durability. This application has created robust demand for specialty sorbent materials as a strong solution to remain stable irrespective of the uniformity of the concrete. Moreover, specialty sorbents find a variety of application in industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and many others.

Major factors to drive the growth of the global specialty sorbents market include development of the construction industry globally, and surging investment in industrial infrastructure. However, lower surface area-to-volume ratio than that of activated carbon is the major drawback for the market growth. Moreover, rising government expenditure on water treatment projects is likely to gain significant impetus in the forthcoming years.

The global specialty sorbents market is segmented into material type, application, and geography. The specialty sorbents market by material type is segmented as chitosan, carbon black, and engineered nanomaterials. On the basis of application, the segment can be divided into petroleum and gas industry, air separation & drying, water treatment, consumer goods, and other applications.

Based on geography, specialty sorbents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players operating in the market include BASF SE, Arkema SA, DOW CHEMICAL CO., Cabot Corp., Honeywell UOP, AXENS SA, W. R. Grace, EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG, Clariant AG, and Calgon Carbon Corp., among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Specialty Sorbents Market with respect to major segments such as material type, application, and geography

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Specialty Sorbents Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Specialty Sorbents Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Specialty Sorbents Market

Material Type Segments

Carbon Black

Chitosan

Engineered Nanomaterials

Application Segments

Air Separation & Drying

Petroleum and Gas Industry

Consumer Goods

Water Treatment

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

