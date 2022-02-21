Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market : Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity | Citrix Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., NEC Corporation,

Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market is estimated to reach $298 billion by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 30.4% from 2017 to 2025.Software defined data center (SDDC) is referred as the data storage facility where CPU, networking storage, and security elements of infrastructure are virtualized & delivered as a service. Various network solutions of SDDC include software-defined networking (SDN), software-defined storage (SDS), and software-defined compute (SDC). End users implementing these software defined solutions comprises large enterprises, medium enterprises, and small enterprises. Owing to its cost effectiveness, it is highly adopted in numerous industry verticals including healthcare, telecom & IT, retail, government and BFSI, manufacturing, education, media & entertainment, transportation, among others. This is expected to lift the growth of this software defined data center (SDDC) market over the forecasted period.

Major factors driving the global software defined data center (SDDC) market are mounting need for security, rising requirement about integrated management, efficient & automated data center operations, low operational cost. However, integration difficulties may hamper the market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for data storage would unfold with numerous growth opportunities in the forecasted year.

Major segments of the global software defined data center (SDDC) market are network solution, end user, services, industry vertical, and geography. The network solution segment comprises software-defined storage (SDS), software-defined networking (SDN), and software-defined compute (SDC). Further, end user comprises large enterprises, small enterprises, and medium enterprises. While services comprise integration, deployment & migration services, consulting & assessment services, and managed services. Additionally, industry vertical is further subdivided into healthcare, telecom & IT, retail, government and BFSI, manufacturing, and others (education, media & entertainment, utilities, transportation).

Geographically, the global software defined data center (SDDC) market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The major players competing in the market are HP Development Company, L.P., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, VMware, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc., NEC Corporation, SAP SE, and International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market with respect to major segments such as network solution, end user, industry vertical, and services

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2016 – 2025 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2017 and 2025

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market has been included in the report

Profile of the key players in the Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies

Scope of the Global Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market

Network Solution Segments

Software-defined storage (SDS)

Software-defined networking (SDN)

Software-defined compute (SDC)

End User Segments

Large Enterprises

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Industry Vertical Segments

Healthcare

Telecom & IT

Retail

Government and BFSI

Manufacturing

Others (Education, Media & Entertainment, Utilities, Transportation)

Services Segments

Integration, Deployment & Migration Services

Consulting & Assessment Services

Managed Services

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

Singapore

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

What is the aim of the report?

Based on various indicators, the Year-on-Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the Market based on geographical scope, market segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the Market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of Market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyses growth rate, market size and valuation of the Market during the forecast period.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

