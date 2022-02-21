Protein Ingredients Market Growth Drivers 2021, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2030

The global protein ingredient market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

The protein components of animal and plant origin can assist in making a wide range of food products. In the processing of food products, they exhibit many beneficial properties and bioactivities. Their functions include thickening, gelling, texture modification, carrier, and foaming in food preparation. A variety of industries use them, including nutrition, personal care, and animal feed.

Factors Affecting

Consumers have been moving toward nutritionally and healthily balanced diets and consuming more protein sourced from protein ingredients in protein supplements to get additional nutrients, thus fueling the growth of the protein ingredients market. Animal protein supplements such as whey and egg proteins account for a significant portion of the protein ingredients market.

Due to the increased health consciousness of consumers, infant formula containing protein ingredients perceives as having a higher nutritional value by consumers. Various organizations, including the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy and dairy ingredient manufacturers, undertake R&D to enhance the properties of protein ingredients, such as flavors, aromas, and performance. Consequently, manufacturers will see an improved variety of protein ingredients available to gain a significant market share.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, protein ingredients have seen mixed effects. Healthy and protein-rich products are becoming increasingly popular among health-conscious consumers. The protein ingredients market is experiencing a positive impact mostly because protein plays a crucial role in immune system health. People have become more concerned about maintaining their immune systems and losing weight because of the pandemic, so protein ingredients are likely to become more popular. In the manufacturing and distribution of this industry, there have been some challenges. In addition to disrupting supply chains, the outbreak has caused a surge in raw material prices, potentially leading to higher protein price hikes. Due to lockdowns imposed in various countries, this market has seen a slight decline. Raw materials are scarce in several regions, making protein ingredient manufacturers vulnerable. There have also been lockdowns announced in countries to contain the pandemic, affecting the supply chains for food, feed, and health supplements.

Regional Overview

North America held dominance in the market. The main reason is the rise in the number of consumers in the U.S. who follow a healthy lifestyle or participate in activities that promote an active lifestyle. In the U.S., about 20% of adults belong to fitness clubs, with the percentage likely to increase in the future. In addition, the demand for protein-rich foods continues to rise due to the rise in health-conscious consumers.

Europe is forecast to grow at the fastest-growing protein ingredients market as a result of the increasing geriatric population in Germany, which has fueled the demand for medical nutritional supplements that maintain bone density.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent competitors in the global protein ingredients market are:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (U.S.)

Bunge Limited (U.S.)

Cargill Corporation (U.S.)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (U.S.)

Rousselot Inc. (Europe)

Burcon NutraScience (Canada)

Fonterra Co-operative Group (Australia)

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Europe)

Kewpie Corporation (Japan)

Tessenderlo Group (Europe)

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (U.S.)

Kerry Group (Europe)

Omega Protein Corporation (U.S.)

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The protein ingredients market segmentation focuses on Application, Source, Form, Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Food & Beverages

Animal Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Segmentation based on Source

Animal

Whey Protein Ingredients

Casein and Caseinates

Milk Protein

Egg Protein

Others

Plant

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Others

Segmentation based on Form

Solid

Liquid

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

