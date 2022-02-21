Coconut Water Market Size 2021 Research Statistics, Business Strategy, Industry Share, Supply-Demand, Growing Trends, Top Players Analysis and Regional Forecast 2030

The global coconut water market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 15% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC637

Coconut water is a clear liquid found within young coconuts. Coconut water is a healthy beverage since it is low in calories, unlike most soft drinks. The fluid also provides excellent hydration and is capable of replacing electrolytes lost during an exercise session. Coconut water is a popular drink with health-conscious people because of these factors. Coconut water has numerous health benefits, including keeping the body hydrated, curing diarrhea and vomiting, and controlling cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of strokes and heart attacks. Coconut water can also improve digestion in addition to keeping the body hydrated.

Factors Affecting

The modern, health-conscious society is looking for products that work for their well-being, such as coconut water, which serves as a dehydrator, natural diuretic, digestive soothe, and cholesterol-lower. Moreover, consumers are increasingly moving toward low-sugar products and plant-based beverages, which is driving the consumption of the coconut water market around the world.

The demand for coconut water across the globe anticipates remaining steady regardless of the variety of flavors available in coconut water today.

The high potassium content in it reduces blood pressure and thus reduces stroke risk. In addition, it supports weight loss. Due to this, doctors and dieticians recommend coconut water to patients instead of sugary drinks, which drives the coconut water market.

In addition to the high costs of processing, packing, and distributing coconut water, the preservation of tender coconut water also poses a significant barrier to market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected the coconut water market in the world. There is an acute shortage of products at major retailers around the world, despite high demand. The demand for coconut water is higher in Southeast Asian nations during the summer months, i.e., March to August. During the peak season of coconut water sales, the pandemic has had a drastic impact. Since coconut water is a convenience product rather than a necessity for a significant portion of the population, its demand will fall for a couple of years before regaining momentum.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC637

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific has captured the largest share of the global market for coconut water in terms of revenue due to the high consumption of coconut water and the increasing production of coconuts in the region. Coconut water products sold in North America represent the second-highest revenue share in the global market. It is due to the prevalence of packaged organic foods and beverages.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent competitors in the global coconut market are:

All Market Inc. (United States)

The Coca-Cola Company (United States)

Naked Juice Company (United States)

Taste Nirvana International Inc. (United States)

C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC (United States)

CocoWell (United States)

Amy & Brian Naturals (United States)

PT. Pacific Eastern Coconut Utama. (Asia Pacific)

Cocojal (India)

Fruteb S/A (South America)

Lemonconcentrate S.L. (Europe)

Nam Viet Food & Beverages Co. Ltd. (Asia Pacific)

Zico Beverages LLC (United States)

Cowa (Japan)

Dharma by Kova Kft. (Europe)

Ben Tre Import and Export Joint Stock Corp (BETRIMEX) (Asia Pacific)

Other Key Manufacturers

Scope of the Report

The global coconut water market segmentation focuses on Form, Packaging, Flavor, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Form

Liquid

Powder

Segmentation based on Packaging

Tetra Pack

Plastic Bottle

Segmentation based on Flavor

Plain coconut water

Flavored coconut water

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online retail stores

Other distribution channels

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC637

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the food authenticity market Market?

• Which factors are influencing food authenticity market Market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in food authenticity market Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining food authenticity market Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the food authenticity market Market?

• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC637

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/