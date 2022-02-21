Flex Fuel Engine Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Strategy, Geographical Statistics, Growth Status, Key Cost Structure and Future Investments Analysis Report 2030

The latest report by Report Ocean include the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.
The global flex fuel engine market revenue was US$ 66.8 billion in 2021. The flex fuel engine market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 105.11 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
The flexible-fuel vehicle (FFV) or a dual-fuel vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle with an internal combustion engine that can run on more than one fuel. It usually consists of gasoline blended with ethanol or methanol fuel, and the storage of both fuels is in one tank. The combustion chamber of a modern flex fuel engine is able to burn any proportion of the fuel mixture as fuel injection, and spark timing is automatically adjusted based on the actual fuel composition as detected by a fuel composition sensor.
Factors Influencing Market Growth
An increase in pollution levels globally, coupled with a growing need for carbon-neutral automobiles, will drive the flex fuel engine market forward.
Stringent environmental regulations and vehicle emission standards, along with dwindling fossil fuel reserves, are factors considered to drive the overall flex fuel engine market.
Engine damage concerns, a shortage of flex fuel stations, and the development of electric and hybrid electric vehicles may negatively impact the overall flex fuel engine market growth during the forecast period.
Increased automotive performance on higher ethanol blends across the globe and the adoption of sustainable automotive technologies in the coming years will fuel the growth of the global flex fuel engine market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 had negatively impacted the global flex fuel engine market. The pandemic has caused the industry to face major functional problems and restraints caused by a lack of skilled labor, raw materials, and resources. The pandemic has halted many businesses. The rapid spread of the virus affected the automotive industry, thereby affecting the flex fuel market. In addition to the gap between supply and demand for raw materials, the closure of automobile component factories has hindered the production capacity of flex fuel engine manufacturers.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest share in the global flex fuel engine market during the forecast period. Due to the presence of populous countries like India, China, Australia, and various other countries that contribute to the market demand in this region. Furthermore, the increase in investment combined with the production of high-end and luxury vehicles is another factor that increases market demand.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global flex fuel engine market are:
AB Volvo
Cummins Incorporated
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.
Ford Motor Company
General Motors Company
Honda Motor Co., Limited
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation
Nissan Motor Co., Limited
Toyota Motor Corporation
Volkswagen AG
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global flex fuel engine market segmentation focuses on Fuel Type, Product Type, Vehicle Type, Blend Type, and Region.
Segmentation based on Fuel Type
Gasoline
Diesel
Segmentation based on Vehicle Type
Passenger vehicles
Commercial vehicles
Segmentation based on Product Type
Compact-Size
Full-Size
Others
Segmentation based on Blend Type
E10 to E25
E25 to E85
Above E85
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
