Omega 3 Supplements Market 2021 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The omega 3 supplements market size is expected to reach USD 10.89 billion by 2028 according to a new study by Report Ocean.
The report “Omega 3 Supplements Market – By Form (Tablets, Capsules, Soft Gels), By Functionality (Cardiovascular Health, Brain, Nervous System & Mental Health, Eye Diseases, Diabetes), By End-Use; By Source; By Regions; Segment Forecast – 2028” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The soft gels form of the supplements is expected to hold a majority share of the global market, in 2020. Soft gels are the oral form of omega 3 supplements, which comprises of gelatine-based shell surrounding a liquid fill. They are easy to swallow, in comparison to tablets and capsules, as they do not have an unpleasant odor and taste.
Moreover, they have an easy absorption rate and bioavailability, which resulted in faster nutrient delivery, quicker action, and fast dis-integration are the key attributes driving the segment’s market growth. These supplements are mostly derived from fish.
Apart from, omega 3 supplements other dietary nutrients such as vitamin A, E, D3, lycopene, and carotenoids are also offered in soft gel forms. The market segment is expected to witness a moderate growth over the omega 3 supplements study period.
The capsules segment of omega 3 supplements industry is projected to register a lucrative growth rate over the study period. Capsule supplements have covering made up of gelatine, which animal, as well as plant, derived. The most important plant-based materials used for casing include hydroxyl-propyl methylcellulose and polysaccharide matrix.
Plant-derived casings are expected to drive the considerable demand for omega 3 supplements, owing to the growing vegan population, across the globe. Moreover, gummies are the chewable form of the omega 3 fatty acids, enriched with nutrients. They were initially most popular among the young generation, owing to their good taste and visual appeal. Gummies are convenient to use and are filled with high quantities of nutrients.
Major Players:
Market participants operating in the omega 3 supplements include Nordic Naturals, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, NutriGold Inc., Pharma Nord B.V, NOW Foods, Vital Choice Wild Seafood & Organics, Aker BioMarine AS, Pharmavite LLC, i-Health, Inc., KD Pharma Group, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Natrol LLC, OmegaBrite, Optimum Nutrition, Inc., Carlson Laboratories, VAYA Pharma, SPC, Bionova, The Nature’s Bounty Co., and Arkopharma.
Omega 3 Supplement Market, Functionality Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
Brain, Nervous System & Mental Health
Cardiovascular Health
Diabetes
Eye Diseases
Others
Omega 3 Supplement Market, Source Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
Algae Oil
Fish Oil
Krill Oil
Others
Omega 3 Supplement Market, Form Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
Capsules
Soft gels
Tablets
Others
Omega 3 Supplement Market, End Use Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
Adults
Children
Geriatric
Infants
Pregnant Women
Omega 3 Supplement Market, by Regional Outlook (Revenue – USD Million, 2016 – 2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
Germany
UK
Italy
Spain
Netherlands
Austria
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Malaysia
South Korea
Indonesia
Central & South America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Israel
South Africa
