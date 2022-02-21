Industrial Solar Generator Market Size 2021, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

The latest report by Report Ocean include the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

The global industrial solar generator market size value was US$ 195 million in 2020. The industrial solar generator market is forecast to reach US$ 904 million by 2030, and the market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Solar generators are devices that are used with solar panels, provide automatic backup power to industries during times of difficulty, such as during power outages. A mobile or fixed installation is available with inbuilt storage batteries that store surplus power, which is used during non-sunlit hours. Solar generators are also portable but do not include moving parts.

These systems consist of an inverter, solar panels, a solar panel battery, and a battery charger. A solar generator collects energy from the sun and stores it in its battery. The inverter then converts that DC energy into AC power before releasing it. The energy released can then be used by various industrial appliances and electronic devices when they are needed, such as during a power outage.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

One of the primary factors driving the market growth is the increasing electricity shortage across the globe and the consequent demand for power backup.

The cost of solar generators is low. They require little investment and fuel. They generate zero pollution, and they are reusable. Due to these factors, they are increasingly being used worldwide for power production and distribution.

Global concerns about climate change have influenced the market, increasing awareness about renewable energy sources like solar, hydro, and wind. As a result, various governments are providing tax breaks and incentives to encourage investments in renewable resources. Through these initiatives, solar generator prices have decreased, thereby boosting sales. Thus, increasing the growth of the market.

There are potentially more cost-effective alternatives available, such as battery power packs and inverter technology, which is likely to slow the market’s growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Several countries globally have been infected with COVID-19, and the World Health Organization has declared it a public health emergency.

The electrical industry, oil and gas industry, and some other industries use industrial solar generators.

There have been economic declines in many countries due to the suspension of several industries, especially the transport and supply chain. Due to the lockdown, there is no development for the product, which hinders demand.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand-supply gap, disruptions in raw material procurement, and price volatility are expected to hamper the industry’s growth.

A scarcity of resources in various parts of the world has negatively affected manufacturing and industry due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Players in the market are reevaluating their strategies in response to the market’s prospects. It can slowly fuel the global industrial solar generator market.

Regional Insight

The Asia-Pacific market accounts for the largest market share, followed by LAMEA and Europe during the forecast period. It is due to lower panel prices and increased government incentives for solar generator installations.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global industrial solar generator market are:

Altern Limited

Ameresco Engineering services company

Goal Zero LLC

Hollandia Solar

Intech Clean Energy

Jakson Group

Kirchner Solar

Renewable Energy Corporation

The Juwi Holding AG

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global industrial solar generator market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Below 30 KWH

40-70 KWH

80-140 KWH

Over 150 KWH

Segmentation based on Application

Electrical Industry

Oil and Gast Industry

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

