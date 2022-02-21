Portable Dishwasher Market Size, Growth Statistics 2021 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, SWOT Analysis, and Recovery, Forthcoming s, Upcoming Investments and Forecast to 2030

The portable dishwasher market size was estimated at more than US$4,593.3 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

A dishwasher is a machine that automatically cleans dishes and cutlery. This machine does not require any supervision and hence saves more time as compared to traditional manual methods.

During the forecast period, corporations are likely to place a greater emphasis on R&D in order to create products that outperform their competitors. Manufacturers of home appliances are concentrating on increasing sales.

The growth of the kitchen appliances market has been fueled by the exponential increase in population in metro cities. People are primarily moving from rural areas to urban cities for job opportunities. This movement opens up various opportunities for real estate, hotels and restaurants, hospitals, and clinics, all of which require a variety of kitchen appliance items.

With the growth of the urbanized population, the need for home appliances such as dishwashers, air conditioners, refrigerators, vacuum cleaners, and water heaters would increase as the metro population seeks a higher standard of living.

Home remodeling requires installing smart equipment such as portable dishwashers, smart refrigerators, air conditioners, and vacuum cleaners. People are actively indulging in such activities to renovate their homes. The growing requirement for home decoration will actively boost the growth of the global portable dishwasher market. Furthermore, rising personal disposable income is encouraging people to renovate and redesign their living rooms and kitchens, increasing the demand for portable dishwashers. Advanced innovation in the home appliance is encouraging individuals to replace their old appliances with new smart appliances. This factor would boost the growth of the global portable dishwasher market.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific was the top revenue provider in 2020 and expected to maintain the same growth as the global portable dishwasher market during the analysis period. Rapid urbanization and developing living standards of the people, particularly in India and China, are propelling the global portable dishwasher market to new heights. Some of the primary variables positively affecting the market growth are the growth in disposable income and increased spending on home improvement. In India, people are replacing old household equipment with smart and modern products, resulting in a surge in demand for portable dishwashers in the region.

COVID-19 Impact

Unlike many other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the dishwasher business. Dishwasher demand is increasing for brands like LG, Bosch, and Voltas Beko, as many consumers have begun to cook at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many consumers are working from home, cooking more, and ordering less because of the spreading infection of the coronavirus. Thus, the global portable dishwasher market has seen an increase in demand. BSH Home Appliances, Europe’s largest appliance maker, reported threefold the demand for dishwashers during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Key Market Segments

By Price-Range

Economy

Mid-range

Luxury

By Distribution Channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

E-commerce

Others

By End-use

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Players

Danby

Electrolux AB

Haier lnc.

Havells India Limited

LG Electronics Inc

Midea Group

Panasonic Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Middleby Corporation

Whirlpool Corp.

Other prominent players

