Nuclear Power plant Equipment Market is expected to be worth US $ 191.81 billion by 2030. (CAGR) Average annual growth: 10%￼

The global nuclear power plant market is projected to reach US $ 81.34 billion in 2021 and US $ 191.81 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 10% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. It grows at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Nuclear reactions release energy from nuclear division. Developed during World War II, nuclear division combines nuclear division and fusion in a controlled environment to generate large amounts of heat. It is a nuclear power plant that generates electricity. Next, a heat exchanger converts steam into electricity. At nuclear power plants, various nuclear reactors are used.

Factors Affecting

Market Growth Market Growth : As global energy demand increases and clean power generation increases The global nuclear power plant and equipment market is projected to grow. As energy demand grows, nuclear power generation becomes more popular.

Market driving force : The emergence of new technologies to enhance nuclear power generation equipment is the global market

Market threats: Difficulty in managing nuclear waste, including radioactive waste, slows market growth. Market

opportunities: Increasing the reliability of nuclear energy in many countries Favorable opportunities for market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis During the

COVID-19 pandemic, nuclear commissions in the Arab Emirates and Belarus caused a slight surge in the nuclear market. Bangladesh And as a result of the blockade in the United States, there was an impact.

Delays in work increased the cost of the project. During the pandemic, some plants had to be temporarily shut down to reduce power consumption. Instead, it affected the market for nuclear power plant equipment. In the

nuclear power plant and equipment market, the Asia-Pacific region occupies a dominant position and is projected to remain in that state throughout the forecast period. ..

List of major companies profiled in the global nuclear power plant and equipment market

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Limited

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Limited

Larsen & Toubro Limited

BWX Technologies, Incorporated

Dongfang Electric Corp. Limited

ROSATOM (ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation)

Toshiba

Doosan Corporation

Korea Electric Power Corporation

General Electric.

Hitachi, Limited

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Incorporated

Orano SA

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Energy

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis

The fragmentation of the global nuclear power plant and equipment market focuses on reactor types, equipment, and regions.

Segmentation based on reactor type

PWR (pressurized water reactor)

• PHWR (pressurized water reactor) Heavy water reactor)

· Boiling water type light water reactor (BWR)

· High temperature gas reactor (HTGR),

· Fast breeder reactor (FBR) · Segmentation based on

other equipment · Island equipment · Auxiliary equipment

North America

by region

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

