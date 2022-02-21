Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is expected to be worth US $ 22.67 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) Average Annual Growth: 12%￼

The global market for pharmaceutical packaging equipment is projected to reach US $ 8.17 billion in 2021 and US $ 22.67 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. It is said to grow.
Pharmaceutical packaging describes the packaging and methods used to package pharmaceuticals. Every packaging process, from primary packaging to distribution packs, requires a packaging machine. Has processes such as manufacturing, cleaning, filling, sealing, binding, labeling, wrapping, and palletizing. The pharmaceutical packaging industry provides efficient packaging solutions for the distribution of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment includes sealers, label applicators, case packers, hand packing stations, hard glaze overlappers, and more.
Click here to download a sample of this strategic report.
Factors Affecting
Market Growth Market Growth: Growth in Generic and Biopharmacy Markets, Demand for Flexible Integrated Packaging Equipment Various factors are contributing to the growth of the entire market, such as expansion, expansion of overseas production in the pharmaceutical field, tightening of packaging regulations and anti-counterfeiting laws.
Market threat: Adoption of refurbished packaging equipment and packaging equipment Higher costs can limit market growth.
Market opportunities: The pharmaceutical industry is seeing more clinical trials and increasing productivity. It is likely to create drug opportunities in the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pharmaceutical
companies have undertaken more research and development processes since the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, researchers around the world have worked on the treatment and vaccine of COVID-19. Such developments have a direct impact on sales of pharmaceutical packaging equipment. In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, companies around the world, despite some, struggle to close non-essential businesses. As you can see, there is a supply-demand gap in the supply chain of raw materials required for packaging.
Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in the next few years. The Asia-Pacific region was dominant in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.
- Syntegon Technology
- IMA SpA
- Körber AG
- Uhlmann Group
- OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH
- Romaco Holding
- MG2 Srl
- Marchesini Group
- Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery
- ACG Worldwide
- Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment
- Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies
- Coesia SpA
- MULTIVAC Group
- Busch Machinery
- Inline Filling Systems
- Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging
- Duke Technologies
- ARPAC LLC
- Other Prominent Players
Segment Analysis The segmentation
of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market focuses on product types, packaging types, and regions.
Segmentation based on product type .
- Solid packaging equipment
Tablet packaging machine
Capsule packaging machine
Powder packaging machine
Granule packaging machine
Other solid packaging equipment
- Semi-solid packaging equipment
Cream packaging machine
Ointment packaging machine
Suppository packaging machine
Other semi-solid packaging equipment
- Liquid packaging machine
Syrup packaging machine
Aerosol packaging machine
Eye drops / ear drops packaging machine
Aseptic liquid packaging machine
Other liquid packaging equipment
Other product packaging equipment Segmentation / primary packaging equipment
based on packaging Blister packaging machine Strip packaging machine Bottle filling / capping equipment Pouch packaging machine Soft tube filling / sealing device Aseptic filling / sealing device Other primary packaging equipment
- Secondary packaging machine
Boxing device
Lapping device
Case packing device
Tray pack device
- Labeling and serialization
By region,
North America
- America
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
western Europe
- England
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Western European countries
Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Other Eastern European countries
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia / New Zealand
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations
- Other Asia Pacific regions
Middle East / Africa (MEA)
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Other Middle East / Africa regions
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Other South American regions
[Free sample]
You can apply for a free sample of this report from here. –https : //www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market
[Contact for inquiries regarding this matter]
TEL: +81-3 4565 5232 (9: 00-18: 00 Excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays) )
E-mail: sales@panoramadatainsights.jp
URL: https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/
[Panorama Data Insight Company Profile]
We are a team of experts with decades of experience and have evolved. We are determined to help connect with the landscape of information, knowledge and wisdom that continues. Panorama Data Insights always aims to provide unique and effective insights and best-in-class research services through qualitative and quantitative analysis in a wide range of areas of interest. Our analysts, consultants and associates are experts in their respective fields and enhance the ethics of our core work with our extensive research and analysis capabilities. Our researchers dig deep into the past, present and future to provide statistical research, market research reports, analytical insights and what we can think of for almost every of our valued entrepreneurial customers and public institutions. I will do it. Generate predictions of future scenarios related to your area.