Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market is expected to be worth US $ 22.67 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) Average Annual Growth: 12%￼

The global market for pharmaceutical packaging equipment is projected to reach US $ 8.17 billion in 2021 and US $ 22.67 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030. It is said to grow.

Pharmaceutical packaging describes the packaging and methods used to package pharmaceuticals. Every packaging process, from primary packaging to distribution packs, requires a packaging machine. Has processes such as manufacturing, cleaning, filling, sealing, binding, labeling, wrapping, and palletizing. The pharmaceutical packaging industry provides efficient packaging solutions for the distribution of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment includes sealers, label applicators, case packers, hand packing stations, hard glaze overlappers, and more.

Click here to download a sample of this strategic report.

Factors Affecting

Market Growth Market Growth: Growth in Generic and Biopharmacy Markets, Demand for Flexible Integrated Packaging Equipment Various factors are contributing to the growth of the entire market, such as expansion, expansion of overseas production in the pharmaceutical field, tightening of packaging regulations and anti-counterfeiting laws.

Market threat: Adoption of refurbished packaging equipment and packaging equipment Higher costs can limit market growth.

Market opportunities: The pharmaceutical industry is seeing more clinical trials and increasing productivity. It is likely to create drug opportunities in the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pharmaceutical

companies have undertaken more research and development processes since the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, researchers around the world have worked on the treatment and vaccine of COVID-19. Such developments have a direct impact on sales of pharmaceutical packaging equipment. In response to the global COVID-19 outbreak, companies around the world, despite some, struggle to close non-essential businesses. As you can see, there is a supply-demand gap in the supply chain of raw materials required for packaging.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in the next few years. The Asia-Pacific region was dominant in the pharmaceutical packaging equipment market.

Syntegon Technology

IMA SpA

Körber AG

Uhlmann Group

OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH

Romaco Holding

MG2 Srl

Marchesini Group

Vanguard Pharmaceutical Machinery

ACG Worldwide

Trustar Pharma & Packing Equipment

Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies

Coesia SpA

MULTIVAC Group

Busch Machinery

Inline Filling Systems

Dara Pharmaceutical Packaging

Duke Technologies

ARPAC LLC

Other Prominent Players

Segment Analysis The segmentation

of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market focuses on product types, packaging types, and regions.

Segmentation based on product type .

Solid packaging equipment

Tablet packaging machine



Capsule packaging machine



Powder packaging machine



Granule packaging machine

Other solid packaging equipment

Semi-solid packaging equipment

Cream packaging machine



Ointment packaging machine



Suppository packaging machine

Other semi-solid packaging equipment

Liquid packaging machine

Syrup packaging machine

Aerosol packaging machine

Eye drops / ear drops packaging machine

Aseptic liquid packaging machine

Other liquid packaging equipment

Other product packaging equipment Segmentation / primary packaging equipment

based on packaging Blister packaging machine Strip packaging machine Bottle filling / capping equipment Pouch packaging machine Soft tube filling / sealing device Aseptic filling / sealing device Other primary packaging equipment





















Secondary packaging machine

Boxing device



Lapping device



Case packing device



Tray pack device

Labeling and serialization

By region,

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

[Free sample]

You can apply for a free sample of this report from here. –https : //www.panoramadatainsights.jp/request-sample/pharmaceutical-packaging-equipment-market

[Contact for inquiries regarding this matter]

TEL: +81-3 4565 5232 (9: 00-18: 00 Excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays) )

E-mail: sales@panoramadatainsights.jp

URL: https://www.panoramadatainsights.jp/

[Panorama Data Insight Company Profile]

We are a team of experts with decades of experience and have evolved. We are determined to help connect with the landscape of information, knowledge and wisdom that continues. Panorama Data Insights always aims to provide unique and effective insights and best-in-class research services through qualitative and quantitative analysis in a wide range of areas of interest. Our analysts, consultants and associates are experts in their respective fields and enhance the ethics of our core work with our extensive research and analysis capabilities. Our researchers dig deep into the past, present and future to provide statistical research, market research reports, analytical insights and what we can think of for almost every of our valued entrepreneurial customers and public institutions. I will do it. Generate predictions of future scenarios related to your area.