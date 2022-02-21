Connected Logistics Market is expected to be worth US $ 5,8476.1 million by 2030. (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 10%￼

The global connected logistics market is projected to reach US $ 24799.6 million in 2021 and US $ 58476.1 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 10% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. Grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Connected logistics refers to the use of interconnected devices that can ensure the efficiency of many logistics processes. This type of technology is part

of the Internet of Things. These technologies support monitoring, warehouse management, and transport vehicle management tracking, to name just a few. They also support shipping, financial transactions, and order processing. In addition, connected logistics , Facilitates communication even if the party is not directly linked.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market Promotion: Sensor costs are declining and will drive the connected logistics market in the coming years There is a growing need for operational efficiency to ensure

market growth: the rise of mono internet-connected devices and the rise of high-tech vehicles are projected to boost the global market in the coming years.

Market threats: unified Without these governance standards, global market growth could slow down.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis The

COVID-19 outbreak has affected cargo utilization in the connected logistics sector. This is a driver. Due to the shortage of goods, the production restrictions of unnecessary and urgent goods, and the accompanying rise in truck rental fees and airfares. At an early stage, customers ship more goods in anticipation of a better economy. However, when the economy deteriorates, logistics demand declines. Logistics also plays an important role in the economy, as it is a major indicator of total domestic production (GDP) and unemployment rate. Gradually lifted, corporate activity may decline and the logistics sector, including warehouses, may decline

sharply.During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the connected logistics market.

List of key players profiled in the global connected logistics market

SAP SE

ThingWorx

AT & T Incorporated

SecureRF Corporation

Cisco Systems, Incorporated

Zebra Technologies Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

GT Nexus

Eurotech SpA

Oracle Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Segmental Analysis

The global connected logistics market is segmented with a focus on technology, devices, and regions.

Technology-based segmentation

, Bluetooth

, cellular

, Wi-Fi

, ZigBee

, (NFC), short-range wireless communications

, and artificial satellites.

Device-based segmentation

(RFID) Radio frequency identification tag

Sensor node By

region

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions



