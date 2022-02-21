Connected Logistics Market is expected to be worth US $ 5,8476.1 million by 2030. (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 10%￼

The global connected logistics market is projected to reach US $ 24799.6 million in 2021 and US $ 58476.1 million by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 10% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030. Grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR).
Connected logistics refers to the use of interconnected devices that can ensure the efficiency of many logistics processes. This type of technology is part
of the Internet of Things. These technologies support monitoring, warehouse management, and transport vehicle management tracking, to name just a few. They also support shipping, financial transactions, and order processing. In addition, connected logistics , Facilitates communication even if the party is not directly linked.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Market Promotion: Sensor costs are declining and will drive the connected logistics market in the coming years There is a growing need for operational efficiency to ensure
market growth: the rise of mono internet-connected devices and the rise of high-tech vehicles are projected to boost the global market in the coming years.
Market threats: unified Without these governance standards, global market growth could slow down.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis The
COVID-19 outbreak has affected cargo utilization in the connected logistics sector. This is a driver. Due to the shortage of goods, the production restrictions of unnecessary and urgent goods, and the accompanying rise in truck rental fees and airfares. At an early stage, customers ship more goods in anticipation of a better economy. However, when the economy deteriorates, logistics demand declines. Logistics also plays an important role in the economy, as it is a major indicator of total domestic production (GDP) and unemployment rate. Gradually lifted, corporate activity may decline and the logistics sector, including warehouses, may decline
sharply.During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the connected logistics market.
List of key players profiled in the global connected logistics market
- SAP SE
- ThingWorx
- AT & T Incorporated
- SecureRF Corporation
- Cisco Systems, Incorporated
- Zebra Technologies Corporation
- International Business Machines Corporation
- GT Nexus
- Eurotech SpA
- Oracle Corporation
- Other Prominent Players
Segmental Analysis
The global connected logistics market is segmented with a focus on technology, devices, and regions.
Technology-based segmentation
, Bluetooth
, cellular
, Wi-Fi
, ZigBee
, (NFC), short-range wireless communications
, and artificial satellites.
Device-based segmentation
(RFID) Radio frequency identification tag
Sensor node By
region
North America
- America
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
western Europe
- England
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Other Western European countries
Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Other Eastern European countries
Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia / New Zealand
- Association of Southeast Asian Nations
- Other Asia Pacific regions
Middle East / Africa (MEA)
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Other Middle East / Africa regions
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Other South American regions
