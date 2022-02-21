Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Market is expected to be worth US $ 25.15 billion by 2030 | (CAGR) compound annual growth rate: 10%￼

The global market for ethylene-vinyl acetate will reach US $ 10.67 billion in 2021 and US $ 25.15 billion in 2030, and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% during the projected period from 2022 to 2030.

(EVA) Ethylene-vinyl acetate, or polyethylene-vinyl acetate (PEVA), is a copolymer of ethylene and vinyl acetate. Vinyl acetate usually contains 10-40% vinyl acetate, the rest being nucleic acids . In addition, there are three types of (EVA) ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymers, each with different vinyl acetate content and uses. In addition, (EVA) ethylene vinyl acetate is a flexible, rubber-like elastomeric polymer. The material has excellent transparency and luster, low thermal toughness, stress crack resistance, and waterproof properties due to hot melt adhesive.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Market Demand: Solar Cell Modules Provide Excellent Radiation Transparency and Durability We are using ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) as an encapsulant to do this. Installing solar power around the world may increase the demand for (EVA) ethylene vinyl acetate.

Market promotion . Force: Increased use of (EVA) ethylene-vinyl acetate in footwear during the forecast period will drive the market.

Market threat: Alternative materials will be available and growth may slow down.

Market Opportunity: The introduction of bio-based ethylene-vinyl acetate provides an opportunity for the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis The

COVID-19 pandemic will stop production, disrupt supply chains, and reduce demand for industrial products. Despite this decline, the (EVA) ethylene-vinyl acetate market has grown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in panic, people are buying sanitary products around the world and driving the market. Pandemic is impacting the end-user industry, such as footwear and foam. Therefore, these factors are negatively impacting the growth of the global market.

The Asia Pacific region will lead the market for ethylene-vinyl acetate in 2021 and China may drive its expansion.

List of major competitors profiled in the global ethylene vinyl acetate market

Arkema SA

Braskem SA

Celanese Corporation

DOW Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Co, Ltd.

Lyondell Basell Industries NV

Sinopec Corporation

Lotte Chemical Corporation.

Other Prominent Player s

Segment Analysis

The fragmentation of the global ethylene-vinyl acetate market is focused on type, application, end-use, and region.

Type-based segmentation

· Ultra-low density ethylene vinyl acetate

· Low density ethylene vinyl acetate

· Medium density ethylene Vinyl acetate

· High density ethylene vinyl acetate

Use-based segmentation

· Solar cell encapsulation

· Film manufacturing

· Wires · Cables

· Adhesives and sealants

· Coatings

· Plasters and cement renders

· Other

end use based segmentation

· Footwear and foam

packages · Agriculture

,

solar panels

, pharmaceuticals

, and other

regions

North America

America

Canada

Mexico

Europe

western Europe

England

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Other Western European countries

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Other Eastern European countries

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia / New Zealand

Association of Southeast Asian Nations

Other Asia Pacific regions

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Other Middle East / Africa regions

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Other South American regions

