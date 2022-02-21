Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

France condemns Chinese aggression in Taiwan Strait

French foreign minister says France 'very keen' to avoid Taiwan Strait conflict

  236
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/21 15:31
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has slammed China’s attempts to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

In a recent interview with Nikkei, Le Drian said France “condemns any attempt to undermine the status quo, any action likely to cause an incident that would lead to an escalation.”

The foreign minister said that the stability of the strait is key to the stability of the Indo-Pacific and mentioned that France has military bases located in its Pacific territories, including New Caledonia. Although he did not specifically mention China, he expressed concern over aggressive actions in the region.

Le Drian said France is “very keen” to prevent a strait conflict. In February 2021, the French Navy sent its nuclear submarine Emeraude and the support ship Seine to the South China Sea, and in October, it dispatched the signals intelligence ship Dupuy de Lome through the strait.
Taiwan
France
French Navy
Jean-Yves Le Drian
French foreign minister
Taiwan Strait

RELATED ARTICLES

Can the Taiwan People's Party overtake the KMT?
Can the Taiwan People's Party overtake the KMT?
2022/02/20 19:49
Envoy to Lithuania says Taiwan values relations with Central, Eastern Europe
Envoy to Lithuania says Taiwan values relations with Central, Eastern Europe
2022/02/20 17:42
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
2022/02/20 15:10
Beijing attempting to weaken Taiwanese's faith in government by ally poaching: Diplomat
Beijing attempting to weaken Taiwanese's faith in government by ally poaching: Diplomat
2022/02/20 12:34
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Taiwan's foreign minister
China could start Taiwan Strait conflict to avoid domestic crisis: Taiwan's foreign minister
2022/02/20 10:39