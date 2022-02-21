Alexa
Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases

45 cases imported from 12 countries, territories

  525
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/21 14:17
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Feb. 21) announced four local COVID cases.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) also confirmed 45 imported cases.

Local cases

Chen said the local cases include one male and three females, ranging in age from under 10 to their 50s.

Imported cases

The 45 cases include 25 men and 20 women ranging in age from their 20s to their 80s. Of these, 24 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 21 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Jan. 15 and Feb. 20 from the U.S. (nine cases), Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Australia, Japan, Denmark, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, the U.K., Bangladesh, and Germany. The country of origin of 21 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 6,166,725 COVID tests, with 6,146,253 coming back negative. Of the 20,056 confirmed cases, 4,615 were imported, 15,387 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 852 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 839 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 13 other deaths were imported cases.
Updated : 2022-02-21 15:48 GMT+08:00

