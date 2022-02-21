5-story-tall light installation featured in Taiwan's Taoyuan

The light installation is made of titanium and optical glass. (Taoyuan City Goverenment photo) The light installation is made of titanium and optical glass. (Taoyuan City Goverenment photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — To celebrate the Lunar New Year, the Taoyuan Lantern Festival 2022 is showcasing a five-story-tall light installation that was co-created by Irish chandelier designer Billy Canning and Sammy Liu (劉治良), founder of Golden Eagle International Lighting Co.

It took the duo a year to put together the 3,636 glass cubes made from titanium and optical glass, according to the official website.

The theme of this year's festival was inspired by Six Dynasties poet Tao Yuan-ming’s (陶淵明) poem “The Peach Blossom Spring,” which portrays a tranquil place where people can get away from the hustle and bustle. The installation is on display at Xinshi Park in Pingzhen District and lights up for five minutes every half hour between 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Feb. 28.

According to the local government, in the middle of the installation there are symbols of dancing peacocks and doves that represent flying into a better future. The light show is also accompanied by music from Lim Giong (林強).

Canning has had his light projects displayed in New York's Times Square, U.K.'s Windsor Castle, and Washington, D.C.'s Kennedy Center.

The artist told BreakingNews.ie that the installation in Taoyuan is a spectacular feat of glass engineering, lighting, and also includes an amazing musical accompaniment score.

The lantern festival displays were set to be taken down on Sunday (Feb. 20), but were extended for eight more days due to feedback from visitors, said Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦). Displays can be seen along the Laojie Creek Trail in Zhongli District and Pingzhen District.

Canning's light installation. (Taoyuan City Government photo)