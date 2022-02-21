Sun Life Asia Invites You to Start a Lifetime Wellness Journey at the 2022 Open Day

Over 8,200 participants joined the first Asia OneSunLife Open Day in 2021. More wellness advices, insurance industry insights and career opportunities will be presented this year.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 February 2022 - Sun Life today announced that enrollment has started for the Asia OneSunLife Open Day 2022, which will be held virtually on March 19. The theme this year is "Wellness is a lifestyle. Live Brighter!" The Asia OneSunLife Open Day aims to encourage people to achieve wellness in all aspects of life and help participants live healthier and brighter lives. At the same time, the Open Day will provide industry insight and advice for people interested in exploring career opportunities in the insurance industry. At the event, Sun Life will share its inspirations and values, and how it supports and equips advisors as they build their careers.





To inspire and encourage participants to embrace wellness holistically, the event will feature award-winning speaker Yujin Wong, who will share his experience of burn-out while working in law and investment banking to becoming an international speaker and agent of positive change, illustrating the importance of physical, mental and financial health and well-being and how one can build a career helping other to do the same.

"Physical, mental and financial wellness is more important than ever since the outbreak of pandemic. We are very excited to have well-known motivational speaker Yujin Wong joining the Open Day this year. I am confident his story will inspire many who desire to strive for excellence in their careers and personal lives," said Carene Chai, Chief Distribution Officer, Sun Life Asia. "After the success of the Open Day in 2021, we plan to expand the scope to provide more in-depth industry insight and explain our training support to help those considering a career as a financial advisor."

The global pandemic has shown how important it is to protect people's health and wealth. Insurance has played an important role in protecting people's well-being in the past two years. Sun Life advisors have helped increase people's awareness of the importance of gaining better financial protection, helped them make decisions to look after the health of themselves and their families and create long-term, holistic plans to give them peace of mind for the future. Sun Life always encourages people to explore career opportunities with the company so that they can help themselves and others enjoy brighter lives.

At the Open Day event, Sun Life executives will discuss the latest industry developments and career opportunities at the company. Sun Life is offering an exciting career path for people, especially the younger generation, who are looking for rewarding and fulfilling careers with more freedom and independence.

In addition, Sun Life has established a holistic and comprehensive talent development program, the Brighter Academy, to help train and grow advisors. The Academy provides advisors with a wide range of training, diverse toolkits and professional support, equipping them with knowledge and skills so that they can better serve clients and society.

Asia OneSunLife Open Day 2022 is open to the public.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,304 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com. Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF. Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.



