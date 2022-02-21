Mercury drops to 7.9 degrees in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The temperature plummeted to 7.9 degrees Celsius on Monday (Feb. 21) as the first cold snap of the winter hit Taiwan, prompting the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) to issue a cold surge advisory for 20 counties and cities throughout the country.

The CWB stated that due to the arrival of a cold front and the eastward movement of a cloud system from southern China, the weather across much of Taiwan was damp and cold, especially the north coast, which will continue to see heavy rain throughout the day. The lowest temperature for any low-lying area of the country this morning was 2.8 degrees Celsius in Matsu, while the coldest temperature in a low-lying area of Taiwan proper was 7.9 degrees in Taichung City's Dajia District.

Due to the cold wave, the CWB has issued an orange cold surge advisory for Keelung City, Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chiayi County, Tainan City, Yilan County, Penghu County, Kinmen County, and Lienchiang County. It has also issued a yellow cold surge advisory for Kaoshiung City and Hualien County.

The CWB predicts that low temperatures may drop below 6 degrees in Tainan City and areas north and under 10 degrees in Kaohsiung City and Hualien County.

As for precipitation, the weather bureau predicts that there will be localized heavy rains on the northern coast of Keelung, Yilan, and mountainous areas of Greater Taipei. Xueshan Cirque on Sunday reported 70 centimeters of snow.

Meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) predicts that the current cold front will gradually start to weaken later today and Tuesday (Feb. 22). However, he said that a new cold front will move south on Wednesday (Feb. 23) bringing more rain and colder temperatures.

He forecast that this second front will start to leave the country on Thursday (Feb. 24), when rains will start to subside. Nevertheless, Wu said temperatures will still be cold in the mornings and evenings in northern Taiwan on Thursday.

By Friday and Saturday (Feb. 25-26), Wu said that conditions will become drier, the weather will stabilize, and temperatures will start to rise.