Canes edge Penguins 4-3 in top Metropolitan Division matchup

Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, 82, and Pittsburgh Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese, 12, battle for position during the first period of... Carolina Hurricanes center Jesperi Kotkaniemi, 82, and Pittsburgh Penguins winger Zach Aston-Reese, 12, battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust, 17, celebrates scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes an... Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust, 17, celebrates scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, center, is presented with a gold stick and plaque by Kris Letang, left, and Evgeni Malkin, right, in honor o... Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby, center, is presented with a gold stick and plaque by Kris Letang, left, and Evgeni Malkin, right, in honor of his 500th career goal before the start of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. Crosby scored goal number 500 during a game on Feb. 15, 2022, against the Philadelphia Flyers. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta (32) stops a shot from Pittsburgh Penguins winger Kasperi Kapanen (42) during the third period of an NHL hocke... Carolina Hurricanes goalie Antti Raanta (32) stops a shot from Pittsburgh Penguins winger Kasperi Kapanen (42) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jesper Fast scored 9 seconds into the third period to break a tie, Sebastian Aho followed with his 22nd goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes edged the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Sunday to move into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jordan Staal also scored for Carolina, which never trailed in the first meeting of the season between the teams that entered the day tied atop perhaps the league’s most competitive division. Antti Raanta made 31 saves to pick up his 100th career victory.

Evan Rodrigues scored his first goal since Jan. 6 to get Pittsburgh within one with 1:12 remaining, but the Hurricanes held on.

Bryan Rust scored his eighth goal in his past eight games and Sidney Crosby added the 501st goal of his career. Tristan Jarry finished with 26 stops for Pittsburgh and played well despite a series of breakdowns in front of him early on that allowed the Hurricanes to control play for significant stretches.

PANTHERS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists and surging Florida beat Chicago for its third straight win.

Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour, MacKenzie Weegar and Anton Lundell also scored as Eastern Conference-leading Florida won for the seventh time in eight games and finished a five-game road trip at 4-1-0.

Jonathan Huberdeau had two assists to increase his league-leading assist total to 53 and extend his points streak to seven games. He has one goal and 11 assists in the span.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which dropped its third straight overall and seventh in a row at home (0-6-1). The Blackhawks haven’t won at the United Center since beating Anaheim on Jan. 15. Kane’s assist gave him 720 for his career, all with Chicago, and moved him past Hall of Famer Denis Savard for second on the team’s career list.

Caleb Jones added a late goal in the third just as a Chicago power play ended to make it closer.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for Florida. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots for Chicago.

CANADIENS 3, ISLANDERS 2, SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrew Hammond made 30 saves and stopped two of three shootout attempts, leading Montreal over New York.

It was Hammond’s first regular-season start since March 28, 2018, and first NHL regular-season win since April 9, 2016, when he backstopped the Ottawa Senators to a 6-1 win against the Boston Bruins.

Cole Caufield and Rem Pitlick scored in the shootout and Montreal won its second straight with St. Louis behind the bench. Jeff Petry and Josh Anderson scored in regulation for the Canadiens.

Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson scored for New York and Ilya Sorokin made 25 saves.

RANGERS 2, SENATORS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots, Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin scored and New York edged Ottawa.

Tim Stutzle scored the lone goal for the Senators, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back and coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves in his first NHL start since Dec. 7.

A balanced first period saw the two teams exchange goals with Stutzle opening the scoring at the four-minute mark when he took advantage of a Rangers turnover and wristed a shot past Shesterkin.

Just over three minutes later, Braden Schneider fired a shot from the point that didn’t get through — but Strome was able to pick it up and beat Gustavsson for his 10th of the season to tie it.

The Rangers outshot the Senators 15-7 in the second and took a 2-1 lead as Panarin scored a power-play goal midway through the period.

