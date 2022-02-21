Shesterkin, Rangers edge Senators 2-1

Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) tries to bring the puck around for a shot against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) as Ra... Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) tries to bring the puck around for a shot against New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) as Rangers center Filip Chytil (72), defenseman K'Andre Miller (79), and defenseman Jacob Trouba (8) try to defend during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) tries to control the puck past the reach of New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Mi... Ottawa Senators right wing Connor Brown (28) tries to control the puck past the reach of New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators left wing Nick Paul (21) tries to control the puck in front of the net of Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during second... Ottawa Senators left wing Nick Paul (21) tries to control the puck in front of the net of Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg (31) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) tries to get to the puck past the stick of New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) during second-perio... Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) tries to get to the puck past the stick of New York Rangers center Filip Chytil (72) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford (13) crashes into the boards with New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) during second-period NHL hock... Ottawa Senators left wing Zach Sanford (13) crashes into the boards with New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with defenseman Adam Fox (23) during second-period NHL ... New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with defenseman Adam Fox (23) during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) is unable to get the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) despite making his way a... Ottawa Senators left wing Alex Formenton (10) is unable to get the puck past New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) despite making his way across the crease during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Ontario, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 shots, Ryan Strome and Artemi Panarin scored and the New York Rangers edged the Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Sunday night.

Tim Stutzle scored the lone goal for the Senators, who were playing the second half of a back-to-back and coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to Boston. Filip Gustavsson made 31 saves in his first NHL start since Dec. 7.

A balanced first period saw the two teams exchange goals with Stutzle opening the scoring at the four-minute mark when he took advantage of a Rangers turnover and wristed a shot past Shesterkin.

Just over three minutes later, Braden Schneider fired a shot from the point that didn’t get through — but Strome was able to pick it up and beat Gustavsson for his 10th of the season to tie it.

The Rangers outshot the Senators 15-7 in the second and took a 2-1 lead as Panarin scored a power-play goal midway through the period.

Trailing 2-1 to start the third, the Senators looked for the equalizer and had a good chance with a power play midway through the period, but were unable to beat Shesterkin.

With just over a minute left in regulation, Shesterkin nearly sealed the game with an empty-net goal, but the puck went just wide.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Host Washington on Thursday night.

Senators: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports