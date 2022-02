President Joe Biden leaves The Hamilton restaurant in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Biden had lunch with granddaughters Finnegan Biden and Naom... President Joe Biden leaves The Hamilton restaurant in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Biden had lunch with granddaughters Finnegan Biden and Naomi Biden and Naomi's fiance Peter Neal. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted in principle a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis after the two countries' foreign ministers meet next week and if an invasion has not occurred, the White House said on Sunday.

"Currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a release.

(Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Christopher Cushing)