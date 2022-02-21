Azoya Turnkey Social Commerce SaaS Empowers Hong Kong Retailers to Capitalize on Booming Private Traffic

Solution connects companies and consumers amid lockdowns and social distancing

SHENZHEN AND HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 February 2022 - Azoya , an award-winning social commerce solution provider and full-service agency based in China today launched a turnkey social commerce suite, which assists renown cultural-retail pioneer K11 to develop a robust social presence in the Greater Bay Area (GBA). As a leading solution provider, with over 9 years of market expertise in China e-commerce and social media private domain marketing skills, Azoya also supports dozens of premium international practices to grow their businesses in China's immense retail market.The escalating Covid-19 situation continues to affect Hong Kong retailers. Shopping malls, pharmacies and duty-free businesses cannot get access to foreign customers and tourists, while local customers must continue to comply with social distancing. In response, retailers are turning to digital methods to continue their operations and serve customers whose demand for merchandise remains strong. As an initiative to service the large portfolio of tenants, K11, an unique concept brand combines art and commerce in commercial with a growing portfolio of brands across different sectors in Greater China and around the world, which owns the iconic K11 Art Mall and K11 MUSEA, is exploring the opportunity with Azoya to deploy social commerce using the popular WeChat platform. As part of the solution, Azoya successfully assisted K11 to launch K11 Go HK WeChat mini-program using the proprietary technology of Azoya SaaS, and fully integrating with WeChat Work, where customers can interact directly with tenants and smart sales consultants. The mini-program leverages K11's strong portfolio of tenants and capacity of acquiring customer traffic both offline and online to increase overall brand awareness, customer loyalty and revenues for tenants, including Beyorg, Carbali, Champion, Kids 21, L'Occitane, Penhaligon's, Thann and a dozen more brands who are also available on the physical premises.One of the key features of the mini-program launched by Azoya is to integrate deeply with K11 membership system KLUB11. The fully-customized solution allows K11's private domain customers to earn and burn points in the same mechanism as in offline stores. Customers are allowed to redeem for both physical and virtual gifts. During the social distancing stipulation, this approach boosts exposure for tenants looking for increased access to customers.According to latest WeChat Open Class Pro, almost 97% of shopping centers in mainland China have launched mini-programs, and total transactions of WeChat mini-program from the retail, travel, and catering sectors have surged 100%. Azoya is continuing to upgrade the solution to better support retailers that want to capitalize on this boom. "Consumers want to form a closer relationship with brands in WeChat according to our study and practice. Our data shows over 34% of customers that participated in group chats have made at least 1 purchase in the past year, and we think the number will continue to increase," says Davy Huang, director of business development from Azoya, "We are working with our retail partners to transform a large amount of idle sales reps into smart digital beauty advisors, who can interact with customers in WeChat groups, and convert interpersonal connections into deeper customer relationships."Backed by cutting-edge technology, Azoya's solution continues to help brands and retailers quickly set a presence for the WeChat ecosystem and marketplaces, and solve practical challenges of operating WeChat ads, content, livestream campaigns, and various other WeChat Ecosystem activities. The company, founded in 2013, is eyeing major growth over the next several years, and plans to power global retailers and brands with indigenous e-commerce solutions to help them to grow in China.

About Azoya:

Azoya is a leading China e-commerce enabler, which endeavours to help overseas brands and retailers break into China via e-commerce. The company prides itself on being the e-commerce leader that has signed exclusive agreements with the largest number of overseas retailers in China, including K11 Hong Kong, Feelunique, Pharmacy Online, and FragranceNet. With its all-encompassing services and dedicated specialist team, the company has won trust from more than 50 overseas retailers in 12 countries. Learn more: https://azoyagroup.com

About K11 Group

K11 Group was founded in 2008 by renowned entrepreneur Adrian Cheng. The unique concept brand combines art and commerce in commercial and residential real estate, and a growing portfolio of brands across different sectors in Greater China and around the world.

A destination 10 years in the making, K11 MUSEA, K11 Group's most ambitious Cultural-Retail development, opened its doors in August 2019. Reinvigorating Hong Kong's waterfront, Cheng's vision is to make K11 MUSEA the Silicon Valley of Culture that will facilitate a broader discussion on the interconnectedness of creativity, culture and innovation.

In addition to its flagship K11 Art Malls, K11 Group also operates K11 ATELIER, a network of office buildings for the next-generation workforce; luxury residences for worldly travellers K11 ARTUS; open education platform K11 KULTURE ACADEMY; consulting and market research institution K11 Future Taskforce; K11 Art Foundation, Hong Kong's not-for-profit to incubate Chinese artists and curators; K11 Craft & Guild Foundation, a foundation that is dedicated to preserving traditional Chinese crafts and bringing them into the future.

K11 Group is based in Hong Kong SAR and has operations in Greater China, as well as investments in Europe and the US.

Through K11 Group, Cheng's stated aim is to enrich new consumers' daily lives through the power of creativity, culture and innovation. This work will create a new global identity for Chinese millennials as well as cultivate opportunities for communities to thrive, connect, work and shop. By 2026, K11 Group will have gained a footprint of 40 projects (GFA 2.92million sq. m.) in 10 cities across Greater China. K11 was honoured by Fast Company as one of the most innovative companies in 2019 for its disruptive retail model.

