500 Filipinos parade in Taipei to honor Santo Niño

Filipino Married to Taiwanese Association wins NT$30,000 top prize in dance competition

  215
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/21 11:33
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hundreds of Filipinos participated in a parade and dance competition to celebrate the Philippine feast of Santo Niño de Cebú in Taipei on Sunday (Feb. 20).

On Sunday afternoon, approximately 500 Filipinos took part in a festival titled "Santo Niño Beats for Peace Festival: In My Circular World," which included a parade and dance competition on the streets of Zhongshan District, according to CNA. There were 14 local groups of Filipinos garbed in vibrant costumes participating in the event, which was jointly sponsored by the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) and the Taipei City government.

Braving a cold snap that saw the mercury drop to 10 degrees Celsius and constant drizzle, they gathered at 1:30 p.m. at St. Christopher‘s Church at No. 51 Zhongshan North Road, Section 3. With the Taipei Yuehfu Drum and Bugle Corps, and the Taipei Municipal Zhong Shan Girls High School Color Guard and Marching Band leading the way, the parade then wound its way down Dehui Street, Linsen North Road, and Nong'an Street, where it turned from Qingguang Market back onto Zhongshan North road and returned to St. Christopher's Church.

Parade participants then headed to the Taipei Expo Park at 4 p.m. for an awards ceremony to announce the winners of the dance competition. The winning team out of 14 competing squads was the Filipino Married to Taiwanese Association which garnered a score of 95.1 and took home the NT$30,000 first place prize.

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)
"