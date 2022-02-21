Two Herbs Herbal Hair Treatment Launches Affordable & Transparent Herbal Treatment Services For Customers Suffering From Hair Loss

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 February 2022 - Two Herbs Herbal Hair Treatment has recently launched affordable and transparent herbal treatment services for customers suffering from typical hair loss problems and scalp problems.

Two Herbs uses a blend of two different types of herbs, 100% Chinese and ayurvedic herbs, in their treatment services and products. This treatment process provides customers with a higher chance of scalp recovery, promotes hair growth, and improves hair/scalp conditions within a week.

The ingredients used for their herbal hair loss treatment have been proven by studies to aid in the growth of new hair and slow down the process of hair loss. Their products and treatment also do not contain any harmful chemical additives tested and have been proven by HSA to be 100% free of chemicals. Two Herbs also aims to never hard-sell any products or treatments or require customers to sign any packages.

Two Herbs wants to make hair treatments in Singapore affordable and accessible for anyone facing embarrassing hair or scalp problems. Customers can choose to walk in for their dandruff scalp treatment or hair loss treatment services. Alternatively, customers may also purchase their do-it-yourself (DIY) treatment products on the website and apply them at their convenience.

Besides hair treatment services, there are also treatments services catered for specific scalp problems. Two Herbs offers collagen mask for dry scalp, scalp peeling mask for detoxing of the scalp and volcanic mud mask for oil scalp problems. Their mask treatment is available online for $18, and walk-in treatments at the salon cost $28.

About Two Herbs Herbal Hair Treatment

Two Herbs is a Singapore-based hair salon founded and led by Riff Lim Kian Hong.

Riff Lim Kian Hong is a certified trichologist and has been in the industry for over 16 years since 2004. He started concocting his formulation of ayurvedic and Chinese herbs to treat his wife's post-pregnancy hair loss problems.

His successful results have led him to open up the brand Two Herbs, which is Singapore's first and only salon that focuses on using 100% Chinese and ayurvedic herbs in its treatment and products.

