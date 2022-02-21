Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis, Weathers lead SMU over Memphis 73-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 06:45
Davis, Weathers lead SMU over Memphis 73-57

DALLAS (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 27 points, Marcus Weathers added 20 points and seven rebounds, and SMU won its 13th straight home game, topping Memphis 73-57 on Sunday.

Franklin Agunanne had seven rebounds for SMU (19-6, 10-3 American Athletic Conference). Michael Weathers added six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Lester Quinones had 13 points for the Tigers (15-9, 9-5), whose six-game winning streak was snapped. Landers Nolley II added 12 points. Jalen Duren had 11 points and four blocks.

The Mustangs improve to 2-0 against the Tigers this season. SMU defeated Memphis 70-62 on Jan. 20.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-21 08:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan actress suspects migrant caregiver of stealing jewelry, files police report
Taiwan actress suspects migrant caregiver of stealing jewelry, files police report
"