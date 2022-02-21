Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Warrick scores 27 to lift N. Kentucky past Oakland 71-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 06:39
Warrick scores 27 to lift N. Kentucky past Oakland 71-66

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 27 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 71-66 on Sunday.

Adrian Nelson had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Norse (16-11, 12-6 Horizon League).

Jamal Cain had 22 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (18-10, 11-6). Micah Parrish added 18 points. Jalen Moore had 16 points and nine assists. He also committed eight turnovers.

The Norse improved to 2-0 against the Golden Grizzlies for the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Oakland 87-78 on Feb. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-21 08:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan actress suspects migrant caregiver of stealing jewelry, files police report
Taiwan actress suspects migrant caregiver of stealing jewelry, files police report
"