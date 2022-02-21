Alexa
Perez scores 23 to carry Manhattan past Rider 84-78 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 06:25
NEW YORK (AP) — Jose Perez had 23 points as Manhattan topped Rider 84-78 in overtime on Sunday.

Elijah Buchanan had 13 points for Manhattan (14-11, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Ant Nelson added 12 points. Josh Roberts had 12 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks.

Allen Powell made a 3-pointer for what would be Rider's only points of overtime and the Broncs trailed 79-78 with 2:20 to go. Rider did not score again and Manhattan closed it out by making 5 of 6 free throws.

Powell had 17 points for the Broncs (10-16, 6-10). Dimencio Vaughn added 16 points. Mervin James had 15 points and nine rebounds.

The Jaspers evened the season series against the Broncs. Rider defeated Manhattan 76-67 on Feb. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

