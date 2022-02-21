Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Hicks scores 16 to carry Temple past Cincinnati 75-71

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 05:56
Hicks scores 16 to carry Temple past Cincinnati 75-71

CINCINNATI (AP) — Zach Hicks came off the bench to tally 16 points to lead Temple to a 75-71 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Damian Dunn had 15 points for Temple (15-9, 8-5 American Athletic Conference). Hysier Miller added 13 points. Tai Strickland had 11 points.

Temple scored 47 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jeremiah Davenport tied a season high with 24 points for the Bearcats (17-10, 7-7). David DeJulius added 13 points. Ody Oguama had 11 points.

The Owls improve to 2-0 against the Bearcats for the season. Temple defeated Cincinnati 61-58 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-21 08:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan actress suspects migrant caregiver of stealing jewelry, files police report
Taiwan actress suspects migrant caregiver of stealing jewelry, files police report
"