Gaines, McCollum lead Siena past St. Peter's 84-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 05:54
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Anthony Gaines and Javian McCollum scored 15 points apiece as Siena defeated St. Peter's 84-70 on Sunday.

Jackson Stormo added 14 points, Nick Hopkins scored 12 and Jordan Kellier had 11 for the Saints (13-10, 10-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

Daryl Banks III had 16 points for the Peacocks (12-11, 10-6). KC Ndefo added 10 points. Fousseyni Drame had eight rebounds.

The Saints improved to 2-0 against the Peacocks for the season. Siena defeated St. Peter's 60-58 on Dec. 5.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

