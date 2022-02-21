Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Green Jr. leads UCF past East Carolina 69-66 at buzzer

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 05:44
Green Jr. leads UCF past East Carolina 69-66 at buzzer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. scored 19 points and hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Central Florida to a 69-66 win over East Carolina on Sunday.

With 2.3 seconds remaining, Green caught an inbounds pass and launched from near the left baseline, the ball passing through the net as time expired.

Darius Perry had 12 points for Central Florida (16-9, 8-7 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tyem Freeman added 11 points. Darius Johnson had seven rebounds and six assists.

Tristen Newton had 19 points for the Pirates (13-13, 4-10). Tremont Robinson-White added 14 points. Brandon Suggs had 13 points.

The Knights improved to 2-0 against the Pirates for the season. Central Florida defeated East Carolina 92-85 on Jan. 18.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-21 08:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan actress suspects migrant caregiver of stealing jewelry, files police report
Taiwan actress suspects migrant caregiver of stealing jewelry, files police report
"