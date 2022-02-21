Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Sullivan scores 12 to lead Marist over Quinnipiac 67-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 05:26
Sullivan scores 12 to lead Marist over Quinnipiac 67-66

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Raheim Sullivan came off the bench to score 12 points to lift Marist to a 67-66 win over Quinnipiac on Sunday.

The only scoring in the final minute was the second of two free throw attempts by Quinnipiac's Kevin Marfo that could have tied the score with 22 seconds remaining.

Jordan Jones had 11 points for Marist (13-13, 8-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Braden Bell added 11 points. Jao Ituka had six assists.

Dezi Jones had 16 points for the Bobcats (12-12, 7-9). Matt Balanc added 13 points. Tymu Chenery had 13 points.

The Red Foxes evened the season series against the Bobcats. Quinnipiac defeated Marist 94-87 on Jan. 28.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-21 06:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
"