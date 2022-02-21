Kurtley Beale set to return to Australian rugby from France

SYDNEY (AP) — Kurtley Beale is returning to Australia from French rugby and will be available for the 2022 Wallabies test season and for the 2023 New South Wales Waratahs in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

Rugby Australia said Monday that 95-test veteran Beale had signed a contract through to the end of the 2023 season. He will leave French Top 14 club Racing 92 at the end of the current season.

The versatile Beale can cover a range of positions across the backline but has been predominantly seen at fullback during his last two seasons playing for Racing 92.

A member of the past three Wallabies’ Rugby World Cup squads, Beale’s return could make him just the third Australian to feature at four World Cup tournaments. George Gregan and Adam Ashley-Cooper are the others.

The next Rugby World Cup is scheduled for September-October, 2023, in France.

The 33-year-old Beale would be available for the Wallabies’ three-test series with England in June and July this year.

