MATCHDAY: Celta hosts Levante; Napoli at Cagliari

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/02/21 05:05
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Celta Vigo hosts Levante with the visitors boosted by a stunning 1-0 win at defending champion Atlético Madrid in the previous round for only its second victory in the Spanish league this season. The result still left Levante in a tough fight to avoid relegation as it remained last and 10 points from safety. Celta sits midtable after losing only one of its last eight league matches — 1-0 at Real Sociedad last month. The team coached by Eduardo Coudet has won three straight at home, with its last loss at Balaídos Stadium coming against Valencia in early December. Celta has kept a clean sheet in three of its last four matches, and in 10 of its 24 league games this season.

ITALY

Third-place Napoli travels to relegation-threatened Cagliari with the chance to go level on points with Serie A leader AC Milan, which was held 2-2 at Salernitana on Saturday. Milan leads the Italian league with 56 points, two ahead of city rival Inter Milan which has a game in hand. Napoli is third with 53 points, six ahead of fourth-place Juventus. Bologna hosts Spezia in the other league game.

Updated : 2022-02-21 06:40 GMT+08:00

