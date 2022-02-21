Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: Life in Ukraine on the edge amid war fears

By Associated Press
2022/02/21 02:41
A Ukrainian serviceman is reflected in a mirror as he smokes a cigarette on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and re...
Civilians train with members of the Georgian Legion, a paramilitary unit formed mainly by ethnic Georgian volunteers to fight against Russian forces i...
A young woman handles a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard, i...
A Ukrainian service member listens to artillery shots standing in a trench on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and ...
An instructor, second left, runs during a training for civilians and members of the Georgian Legion, a paramilitary unit formed mainly by ethnic Georg...
A bullet riddled effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is coated by fresh snow at a frontline position in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, T...
An elderly woman walks by as members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, survey a crater a...
The gray area is visible through the periscope on a Ukrainian Army position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held te...
Tanks move during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Rus...
A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesda...
A Ukrainian serviceman walks along a trench on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Zolot...
Ukrainian servicemen stand by a destroyed house near the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (A...
Ukrainian servicemen with the 34th Battalion dance to a performance by Larisa Borisenko, near the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eas...
A cross in memory of a Ukrainian soldier is placed in a field near the place he was killed on in 2018, at a front line position outside Popasna, Luhan...
Members of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army clean weaponry ahead of deployment to Poland from Fort Bragg, N.C. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Th...
Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Mor...
Women wait at a bus stop in Odessa, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
People sit inside a but waiting to be evacuate to Russia amid crisis in Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, F...
Newlyweds Alexandra Tabashnenko, 27 and Pavel Tabashnenko, 33 walk on a promenade after getting married in Odessa, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (AP...
A woman looks out of the window of a balcony in Sievierodonetsk, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda...
People from Donetsk, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist government in eastern Ukraine, gather to fill in documents after evacuating i...
Ukrainian police officers march past a woman begging for alms during a demonstration in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Thousands of people in...

A Ukrainian serviceman is reflected in a mirror as he smokes a cigarette on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and re...

Civilians train with members of the Georgian Legion, a paramilitary unit formed mainly by ethnic Georgian volunteers to fight against Russian forces i...

A young woman handles a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine's National Guard, i...

A Ukrainian service member listens to artillery shots standing in a trench on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and ...

An instructor, second left, runs during a training for civilians and members of the Georgian Legion, a paramilitary unit formed mainly by ethnic Georg...

A bullet riddled effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is coated by fresh snow at a frontline position in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, T...

An elderly woman walks by as members of the Joint Centre for Control and Coordination on ceasefire of the demarcation line, or JCCC, survey a crater a...

The gray area is visible through the periscope on a Ukrainian Army position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held te...

Tanks move during the Union Courage-2022 Russia-Belarus military drills at the Obuz-Lesnovsky training ground in Belarus, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. Rus...

A Ukrainian serviceman fires an NLAW anti-tank weapon during an exercise in the Joint Forces Operation, in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Tuesda...

A Ukrainian serviceman walks along a trench on a position at the line of separation between Ukraine-held territory and rebel-held territory near Zolot...

Ukrainian servicemen stand by a destroyed house near the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (A...

Ukrainian servicemen with the 34th Battalion dance to a performance by Larisa Borisenko, near the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eas...

A cross in memory of a Ukrainian soldier is placed in a field near the place he was killed on in 2018, at a front line position outside Popasna, Luhan...

Members of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army clean weaponry ahead of deployment to Poland from Fort Bragg, N.C. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. Th...

Ukrainian Army soldiers pose for a photo as they gather to celebrate a Day of Unity in Odessa, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Mor...

Women wait at a bus stop in Odessa, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

People sit inside a but waiting to be evacuate to Russia amid crisis in Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine, F...

Newlyweds Alexandra Tabashnenko, 27 and Pavel Tabashnenko, 33 walk on a promenade after getting married in Odessa, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (AP...

A woman looks out of the window of a balcony in Sievierodonetsk, in the Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda...

People from Donetsk, the territory controlled by a pro-Russia separatist government in eastern Ukraine, gather to fill in documents after evacuating i...

Ukrainian police officers march past a woman begging for alms during a demonstration in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. Thousands of people in...

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ordinary Ukrainian civilians take part in military drills to prepare for possible war, handling automatic rifles or advancing in formation as the country lives under the threat of a feared Russian invasion.

Families hold tearful goodbyes in separatist-held eastern Ukraine, as women and children wave from trains and buses bound for Russia.

Soldiers on the tense front line take pensive smoke breaks, steal a moment to dance playfully, or take up fighting positions, their eyes haunted.

Elsewhere, some of life’s normalcy goes on. A destitute woman begs for alms on an Odesa street, and a bride and groom celebrate their union on the Black Sea shore.

​​___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine