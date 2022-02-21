German Summaries

Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/02/21 01:10
Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga Bayern 4, SpVgg Greuther Furth 1

Bayern: Robert Lewandowski (46, 82), Sebastian Griesbeck (61), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (90).

SpVgg Greuther Furth: Branimir Hrgota (42).

Halftime: 0-1.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Fortuna Dusseldorf 3, Erzgebirge Aue 1

Fortuna Dusseldorf: Rouwen Hennings (5, 90), Daniel Ginczek (51).

Erzgebirge Aue: Prince-Osei Owusu (77).

Halftime: 1-0.

Darmstadt 1, Hansa Rostock 1

Darmstadt: Tobias Kempe (24).

Hansa Rostock: Danylo Sikan (65).

Halftime: 1-0.

St. Pauli 0, Hannover 3

Hannover: Dominik Kaiser (40), Sebastian Kerk (57), Sebastian Stolze (72).

Halftime: 0-1.

Updated : 2022-02-21 03:36 GMT+08:00

