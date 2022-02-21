German Summaries

Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):
Bayern: Robert Lewandowski (46, 82), Sebastian Griesbeck (61), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (90).
SpVgg Greuther Furth: Branimir Hrgota (42).
Halftime: 0-1.
Fortuna Dusseldorf: Rouwen Hennings (5, 90), Daniel Ginczek (51).
Erzgebirge Aue: Prince-Osei Owusu (77).
Halftime: 1-0.
Darmstadt: Tobias Kempe (24).
Hansa Rostock: Danylo Sikan (65).
Halftime: 1-0.
Hannover: Dominik Kaiser (40), Sebastian Kerk (57), Sebastian Stolze (72).
Halftime: 0-1.