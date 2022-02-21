Riled Lewandowski stirs Bayern comeback to beat Fürth 4-1

Fuerth players celebrate after Branimir Hrgota scored his side's opening goalduring the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg... Fuerth players celebrate after Branimir Hrgota scored his side's opening goalduring the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

Bayern's goalkeeper Sven Ulreich fails to save a shot by Fuerth's Branimir Hrgota during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and ... Bayern's goalkeeper Sven Ulreich fails to save a shot by Fuerth's Branimir Hrgota during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

Fuerth's Branimir Hrgota, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and... Fuerth's Branimir Hrgota, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

Bayern's head coach Julian Nagelsmann yells during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz A... Bayern's head coach Julian Nagelsmann yells during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski reacts after Fuerth's Branimir Hrgota scored his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bay... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski reacts after Fuerth's Branimir Hrgota scored his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, third from left, scores his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, third from left, scores his side's opening goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz Arena Stad... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, scores his side's opening during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuert... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, right, scores his side's opening during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (9) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpV... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski (9) celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg G... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, center, celebrates after Fuerth's Sebastian Griesbeck scored an own goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match betwee... Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, center, celebrates after Fuerth's Sebastian Griesbeck scored an own goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and SpVgg Greuther Fuerth at the Allianz Arena Stadium in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexandra Beier)

BERLIN (AP) — A fired-up Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Bayern Munich came from behind to beat last-place Greuther Fürth 4-1 in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The Poland star took his league-leading tally to 28 goals in 23 games and helped Bayern stretch its lead to nine points before second-place Borussia Dortmund hosted Borussia Mönchengladbach later.

If Bayern fans had been expecting a reaction after two games without a win — Bayern lost 4-2 at promoted Bochum before drawing 1-1 in Salzburg in the Champions League — they had to wait till the second half to get it.

Fürth captain Branimir Hrgota fired the competitive underdogs ahead in the 42nd minute when his free kick took a decisive deflection off Bayern’s Marcel Sabitzer.

Riled by the setback, Lewandowski was booked for his reaction to Hrgota after the Pole fouled the forward to stop a counterattack.

There were even whistles from some unhappy Bayern supporters at the break.

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann's halftime talk had quick results.

Lewandowski equalized only a minute into the second half and Bayern kept pushing to force an own-goal from Sebastian Griesbeck in the 61st. Griesbeck also scored an own-goal in the sides’ previous meeting, which Bayern won 3-1.

Max Christiansen struck the post as Fürth pushed for an equalizer, but Lewandowski sealed Bayern’s win with a header inside the left post in the 82nd after Niklas Süle headed a corner back into the danger area and Lewandowski beat two defenders to head the ball inside the left post.

Serge Gnabry set up halftime substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for the fourth goal in injury time.

Dortmund was under pressure to respond against Gladbach after a lackluster defeat to Rangers in the Europa League and a 5-2 loss at home to Bayer Leverkusen still fresh in the memory.

Relegation-threatened Hertha Berlin hosted Leipzig later Sunday.

