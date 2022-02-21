English Results

LONDON (AP) - Results from English football:
Man United 1, Southampton 1
Brentford 0, Crystal Palace 0
Chelsea vs. Arsenal, 10 a.m. ppd
Everton 3, Leeds 0
Watford 0, Brighton 2
Norwich 0, Man City 4
Burnley 0, Liverpool 1
Newcastle 1, Aston Villa 0
Tottenham 0, Wolverhampton 2
Leicester 2, West Ham 2
Man United 2, Brighton 0
West Ham 1, Newcastle 1
Arsenal 2, Brentford 1
Aston Villa 0, Watford 1
Brighton 0, Burnley 3
Crystal Palace 0, Chelsea 1
Liverpool 3, Norwich 1
Southampton 2, Everton 0
Man City 2, Tottenham 3
Leeds 2, Man United 4
Wolverhampton vs. Leicester, 11:30 a.m.
Burnley vs. Tottenham, 2:30 p.m.
Watford vs. Crystal Palace, 2:30 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leeds, 2:45 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton, 2:45 p.m.
Southampton vs. Norwich, 3 p.m.
Leeds vs. Tottenham, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Liverpool, 10 a.m. ppd
Brentford vs. Newcastle, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Man United vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Man City, 12:30 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 9 a.m. ppd
West Ham vs. Wolverhampton, 9 a.m.
Burnley vs. Leicester, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield 0, Sheffield United 0
Barnsley 1, QPR 0
Birmingham 3, Luton Town 0
Blackpool 1, Bournemouth 2
Hull 0, Fulham 1
Middlesbrough 4, Derby 1
Millwall 2, Cardiff 1
Nottingham Forest 2, Stoke 2
Peterborough 0, Preston 1
Reading 2, Coventry 3
Swansea 3, Bristol City 1
West Brom 0, Blackburn 0
Sheffield United 0, Hull 0
Cardiff 2, Coventry 0
Millwall 2, QPR 0
Peterborough 0, Reading 0
Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Fulham 1, Huddersfield 2
Blackburn vs. Millwall, 10 a.m. ppd
Bristol City 2, Middlesbrough 1
Cardiff 1, Blackpool 1
Coventry 1, Barnsley 0
Derby 1, Peterborough 0
Luton Town 2, West Brom 0
Preston 2, Reading 3
QPR 1, Hull 1
Sheffield United 4, Swansea 0
Stoke 2, Birmingham 2
Bristol City vs. Coventry, 2:45 p.m.
Hull vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Middlesbrough vs. West Brom, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Nottingham Forest, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Bournemouth, 2:45 p.m.
Reading vs. Birmingham, 3 p.m.
Derby vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Fulham vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Huddersfield vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Blackburn vs. QPR, 7:30 a.m.
Barnsley vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Swansea, 3 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Derby, 2:45 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon 1, Sunderland 1
Accrington Stanley 4, Crewe 1
Burton Albion 2, Cambridge United 2
Cheltenham 2, Fleetwood Town 0
Lincoln 1, Wycombe 1
Milton Keynes Dons 0, Ipswich 0
Morecambe 1, Gillingham 1
Oxford United 2, Bolton 3
Plymouth 1, Shrewsbury 0
Portsmouth 4, Doncaster 0
Wigan 2, Charlton 1
Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rotherham 2
Wigan 2, Crewe 0
Burton Albion 3, Bolton 1
Lincoln 0, Doncaster 1
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Rotherham 1, Wigan 1
Bolton 4, AFC Wimbledon 0
Cambridge United 2, Accrington Stanley 0
Charlton 0, Oxford United 4
Crewe vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Doncaster 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Fleetwood Town vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m. ppd
Gillingham 0, Plymouth 2
Ipswich 3, Burton Albion 0
Shrewsbury vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m. ppd
Sunderland 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Wycombe 5, Cheltenham 5
Cambridge United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Charlton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Crewe vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Doncaster vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 2:45 p.m.
Gillingham vs. AFC Wimbledon, 2:45 p.m.
Ipswich vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Rotherham vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Portsmouth, 2:45 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Lincoln, 3 p.m.
AFC Wimbledon vs. Doncaster, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Crewe, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Rotherham, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Oxford United, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Wycombe vs. Cambridge United, 2:45 p.m.
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow 0, Stevenage 0
Bradford 0, Exeter 1
Bristol Rovers 0, Mansfield Town 0
Colchester 2, Carlisle 2
Leyton Orient 0, Salford 2
Newport County 3, Oldham 3
Port Vale 0, Northampton 0
Rochdale 3, Harrogate Town 3
Sutton United 1, Forest Green 1
Swindon 3, Scunthorpe 0
Walsall 1, Tranmere 0
Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool 1
Exeter 4, Harrogate Town 3
Bristol Rovers 2, Sutton United 0
Hartlepool 1, Tranmere 0
Northampton 3, Colchester 0
Newport County 1, Mansfield Town 1
Carlisle 0, Swindon 3
Exeter vs. Barrow, 10 a.m. ppd
Forest Green 0, Walsall 1
Harrogate Town vs. Leyton Orient, 10 a.m. ppd
Oldham 2, Bradford 0
Salford vs. Crawley Town, 10 a.m. ppd
Scunthorpe 1, Rochdale 2
Stevenage 0, Bristol Rovers 4
Tranmere 1, Port Vale 1
Hartlepool 1, Sutton United 1
Swindon vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Hartlepool, 2:45 p.m.
Bradford vs. Harrogate Town, 2:45 p.m.
Rochdale vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Scunthorpe vs. Northampton, 2:45 p.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Bristol Rovers, 2:45 p.m.
Barrow vs. Harrogate Town, 10 a.m.
Bradford vs. Mansfield Town, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Colchester vs. Oldham, 10 a.m.
Crawley Town vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Leyton Orient vs. Carlisle, 10 a.m.
Newport County vs. Tranmere, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Stevenage, 10 a.m.
Rochdale vs. Northampton, 10 a.m.
Sutton United vs. Scunthorpe, 10 a.m.
Swindon vs. Salford, 10 a.m.
Walsall vs. Hartlepool, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Barrow, 2:45 p.m.
Crawley Town vs. Oldham, 2:45 p.m.
Carlisle vs. Rochdale, 2:45 p.m.
Colchester vs. Leyton Orient, 2:45 p.m.
Newport County vs. Forest Green, 2:45 p.m.
Northampton vs. Walsall, 2:45 p.m.
Harrogate Town vs. Port Vale, 2:45 p.m.
Kings Lynn 0, Altrincham 1
Barnet 1, Wealdstone 3
Boreham Wood vs. Altrincham, 10 a.m. ppd
Bromley vs. Stockport County, 10 a.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m. ppd
Dover Athletic 1, Torquay United 3
Eastleigh 0, Yeovil 0
Grimsby Town 3, Aldershot 1
Weymouth 1, Chesterfield 1
Wrexham vs. Kings Lynn, 10 a.m. ppd
Woking 2, Southend 3
Dover Athletic vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Wealdstone vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Kings Lynn vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Weymouth 1, Eastleigh 0
Bromley 1, Stockport County 3
Boreham Wood 2, Altrincham 0
Southend vs. Grimsby Town, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Altrincham vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m. ppd
Chesterfield 2, Solihull Moors 3
Halifax Town vs. Dover Athletic, 10 a.m. ppd
Kings Lynn vs. Bromley, 10 a.m. ppd
Notts County 2, Eastleigh 0
Stockport County 1, Woking 0
Torquay United 2, Barnet 2
Wealdstone 1, Wrexham 2
Yeovil vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m. ppd
Maidenhead United 2, Boreham Wood 0
Aldershot vs. Dover Athletic, 2:45 p.m.
Barnet vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Wrexham, 2:45 p.m.
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Woking, 2:45 p.m.
Eastleigh vs. Southend, 2:45 p.m.
Maidenhead United vs. Yeovil, 2:45 p.m.
Notts County vs. Halifax Town, 2:45 p.m.
Solihull Moors vs. Wealdstone, 2:45 p.m.
Torquay United vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m.
Weymouth vs. Bromley, 2:45 p.m.
Altrincham vs. Dagenham and Redbridge, 10 a.m.
Boreham Wood vs. Eastleigh, 10 a.m.
Dover Athletic vs. Grimsby Town, 10 a.m.
Halifax Town vs. Barnet, 10 a.m.
Kings Lynn vs. Maidenhead United, 10 a.m.
Southend vs. Solihull Moors, 10 a.m.
Stockport County vs. Weymouth, 10 a.m.
Wealdstone vs. Torquay United, 10 a.m.
Woking vs. Notts County, 10 a.m.
Wrexham vs. Aldershot, 10 a.m.
Chesterfield vs. Yeovil, 12:20 p.m.
Chesterfield vs. Notts County, 2:45 p.m.
Grimsby Town vs. Boreham Wood, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Dagenham and Redbridge vs. Maidenhead United, 2:45 p.m.
Wrexham vs. Kings Lynn, 2:45 p.m.