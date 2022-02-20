Alexa
NBA Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Miami 38 21 .644
Chicago 38 21 .644
Philadelphia 35 23 .603
Cleveland 35 23 .603
Milwaukee 36 24 .600
Boston 34 26 .567
Toronto 32 25 .561 5
Brooklyn 31 28 .525 7
Atlanta 28 30 .483
Charlotte 29 31 .483
Washington 27 31 .466 10½
New York 25 34 .424 13
Indiana 20 40 .333 18½
Detroit 13 45 .224 24½
Orlando 13 47 .217 25½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 48 10 .828
Golden State 42 17 .712
Memphis 41 19 .683 8
Utah 36 22 .621 12
Dallas 35 24 .593 13½
Denver 33 25 .569 15
Minnesota 31 28 .525 17½
L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½
L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21
Portland 25 34 .424 23½
San Antonio 23 36 .390 25½
New Orleans 23 36 .390 25½
Sacramento 22 38 .367 27
Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 30
Houston 15 43 .259 33

___

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games 2022 All-Star Game

Team LeBron vs Team Durant, 8 p.m., Cleveland

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled.

Updated : 2022-02-21 00:38 GMT+08:00

"