All Times EST
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Miami
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Chicago
|38
|21
|.644
|—
|Philadelphia
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|Cleveland
|35
|23
|.603
|2½
|Milwaukee
|36
|24
|.600
|2½
|Boston
|34
|26
|.567
|4½
|Toronto
|32
|25
|.561
|5
|Brooklyn
|31
|28
|.525
|7
|Atlanta
|28
|30
|.483
|9½
|Charlotte
|29
|31
|.483
|9½
|Washington
|27
|31
|.466
|10½
|New York
|25
|34
|.424
|13
|Indiana
|20
|40
|.333
|18½
|Detroit
|13
|45
|.224
|24½
|Orlando
|13
|47
|.217
|25½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Phoenix
|48
|10
|.828
|—
|Golden State
|42
|17
|.712
|6½
|Memphis
|41
|19
|.683
|8
|Utah
|36
|22
|.621
|12
|Dallas
|35
|24
|.593
|13½
|Denver
|33
|25
|.569
|15
|Minnesota
|31
|28
|.525
|17½
|L.A. Clippers
|30
|31
|.492
|19½
|L.A. Lakers
|27
|31
|.466
|21
|Portland
|25
|34
|.424
|23½
|San Antonio
|23
|36
|.390
|25½
|New Orleans
|23
|36
|.390
|25½
|Sacramento
|22
|38
|.367
|27
|Oklahoma City
|18
|40
|.310
|30
|Houston
|15
|43
|.259
|33
___
No games scheduled.
Team LeBron vs Team Durant, 8 p.m., Cleveland
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.
No games scheduled.