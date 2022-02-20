Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 23:06
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

THROUGH FEBRUARY 19

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 1.00
Ville Husso St. Louis 19 1094 36 1.97
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 31 1818 62 2.05
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 38 2267 79 2.09
Frederik Andersen Carolina 35 2059 72 2.10
Jeremy Swayman Boston 21 1234 44 2.14
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 40 2376 89 2.25
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2300 87 2.27
Jake Oettinger Dallas 22 1171 46 2.36
Vitek Vanecek Washington 24 1306 52 2.39
Antti Raanta Carolina 12 627 25 2.39
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 35 1978 79 2.40
Jack Campbell Toronto 36 2064 83 2.41
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 31 1826 75 2.46
Juuse Saros Nashville 42 2483 103 2.49
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 34 1972 83 2.53
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 18 994 42 2.54
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 15 817 35 2.57
Craig Anderson Buffalo 10 599 26 2.60
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 29 1726 75 2.61

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2300 26 8 4
Frederik Andersen Carolina 35 2059 26 7 2
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 40 2376 25 9 6
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 35 1978 25 5 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 34 1972 25 4 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 42 2483 24 15 3
Jack Campbell Toronto 36 2064 23 8 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 31 1818 23 5 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 38 2267 22 10 5
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 39 2267 20 16 2
Robin Lehner Vegas 34 1991 19 13 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 30 1754 19 10 1
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 32 1735 18 13 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2426 17 17 7
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 27 1581 17 8 2
Ilya Samsonov Washington 29 1565 17 7 3
John Gibson Anaheim 37 2206 16 13 8
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 37 2146 16 17 4
Linus Ullmark Boston 26 1506 16 8 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 31 1826 15 11 5
Jake Oettinger Dallas 22 1171 15 5 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 40 .976 1 0 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 31 1818 62 938 .938 23 5 3
Ville Husso St. Louis 19 1094 36 525 .936 12 3 2
Frederik Andersen Carolina 35 2059 72 917 .927 26 7 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 38 2267 79 1006 .927 22 10 5
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 40 2376 89 1073 .923 25 9 6
Jeremy Swayman Boston 21 1234 44 529 .923 10 7 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 42 2483 103 1232 .923 24 15 3
Jack Campbell Toronto 36 2064 83 976 .922 23 8 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2300 87 1022 .922 26 8 4
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 18 994 42 493 .921 11 3 2
Jake Oettinger Dallas 22 1171 46 535 .921 15 5 0
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 31 1826 75 871 .921 15 11 5
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 35 1978 79 910 .920 25 5 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 34 1972 83 946 .919 25 4 3
Matt Murray Ottawa 17 1004 45 510 .919 5 9 2
Craig Anderson Buffalo 10 599 26 286 .917 6 4 0
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 15 817 35 383 .916 3 9 1
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 39 2267 101 1102 .916 20 16 2
Anton Forsberg Ottawa 23 1185 55 600 .916 10 8 2

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 38 2267 8 22 10 5
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 37 2146 4 16 17 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 36 2064 4 23 8 3
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 31 1826 4 15 11 5
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 41 2426 3 17 17 7
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 40 2376 3 25 9 6
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 35 1978 3 25 5 2
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 31 1818 3 23 5 3
Ilya Samsonov Washington 29 1565 3 17 7 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 42 2483 2 24 15 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 38 2300 2 26 8 4
Frederik Andersen Carolina 35 2059 2 26 7 2
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 32 1735 2 18 13 1
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 29 1726 2 13 10 6
Jake Allen Montreal 24 1332 2 5 16 2
Vitek Vanecek Washington 24 1306 2 10 6 5
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 23 1277 2 9 9 3
Jeremy Swayman Boston 21 1234 2 10 7 3
Ville Husso St. Louis 19 1094 2 12 3 2
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 15 813 2 7 5 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 12 655 2 5 3 2
Daniel Vladar Calgary 11 629 2 7 3 1
Pavel Francouz Colorado 9 502 2 7 2 0

Updated : 2022-02-21 00:37 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
"