All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Florida
|49
|34
|10
|5
|73
|203
|143
|23-3-0
|11-7-5
|6-1-2
|Tampa Bay
|49
|32
|11
|6
|70
|169
|139
|16-4-4
|16-7-2
|9-5-1
|Toronto
|48
|32
|13
|3
|67
|174
|132
|18-5-1
|14-8-2
|8-2-0
|Boston
|49
|28
|17
|4
|60
|140
|138
|15-10-1
|13-7-3
|12-3-1
|Detroit
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|147
|176
|15-9-3
|8-13-3
|6-6-2
|Ottawa
|48
|18
|25
|5
|41
|129
|154
|9-14-2
|9-11-3
|5-7-1
|Buffalo
|50
|16
|26
|8
|40
|135
|175
|8-14-4
|8-12-4
|5-8-4
|Montreal
|49
|9
|33
|7
|25
|109
|193
|6-17-1
|3-16-6
|2-8-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Carolina
|48
|33
|11
|4
|70
|168
|115
|17-4-2
|16-7-2
|6-4-0
|Pittsburgh
|51
|31
|12
|8
|70
|170
|136
|14-6-5
|17-6-3
|8-2-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|49
|31
|13
|5
|67
|149
|126
|16-4-3
|15-9-2
|6-3-0
|Washington
|52
|28
|15
|9
|65
|171
|145
|12-10-5
|16-5-4
|9-3-1
|Columbus
|48
|24
|23
|1
|49
|156
|177
|12-10-1
|12-13-0
|7-8-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|44
|18
|20
|6
|42
|109
|123
|10-10-3
|8-10-3
|5-5-1
|Philadelphia
|49
|15
|25
|9
|39
|125
|172
|8-12-4
|7-13-5
|3-10-3
|New Jersey
|50
|17
|28
|5
|39
|146
|182
|10-13-3
|7-15-2
|7-8-2
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Colorado
|49
|36
|9
|4
|76
|198
|138
|21-3-2
|15-6-2
|12-4-2
|St. Louis
|49
|29
|14
|6
|64
|175
|137
|18-6-2
|11-8-4
|10-5-2
|Minnesota
|46
|30
|13
|3
|63
|176
|140
|16-4-1
|14-9-2
|8-6-1
|Nashville
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|153
|143
|14-9-0
|14-9-4
|10-5-1
|Dallas
|48
|27
|19
|2
|56
|142
|142
|17-7-1
|10-12-1
|10-6-1
|Winnipeg
|49
|22
|19
|8
|52
|144
|147
|13-10-1
|9-9-7
|9-5-3
|Chicago
|51
|18
|25
|8
|44
|124
|171
|8-12-4
|10-13-4
|4-10-5
|Arizona
|49
|12
|33
|4
|28
|111
|185
|5-18-1
|7-15-3
|4-10-1
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Calgary
|48
|29
|13
|6
|64
|166
|113
|13-4-4
|16-9-2
|7-5-1
|Vegas
|50
|28
|18
|4
|60
|165
|149
|14-11-3
|14-7-1
|8-5-1
|Edmonton
|49
|28
|18
|3
|59
|165
|154
|14-10-0
|14-8-3
|13-3-0
|Los Angeles
|50
|26
|17
|7
|59
|147
|141
|13-11-2
|13-6-5
|5-5-1
|Anaheim
|52
|24
|19
|9
|57
|156
|158
|13-8-4
|11-11-5
|8-5-3
|Vancouver
|51
|23
|22
|6
|52
|135
|146
|10-10-3
|13-12-3
|6-4-5
|San Jose
|48
|22
|21
|5
|49
|130
|150
|11-10-3
|11-11-2
|3-4-1
|Seattle
|51
|16
|31
|4
|36
|133
|180
|9-16-2
|7-15-2
|4-11-0
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Colorado 5, Buffalo 3
Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 2
St. Louis 6, Toronto 3
Boston 3, Ottawa 2, OT
Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3
Calgary 2, Seattle 1
Anaheim 7, Vancouver 4
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.
Florida at Chicago, 3 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m.
Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.