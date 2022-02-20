Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 23:09
AHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 46 25 14 5 2 57 148 144
Hartford 43 23 14 4 2 52 128 125
Providence 40 21 13 3 3 48 120 107
Hershey 47 25 16 3 3 56 145 132
Charlotte 46 26 18 2 0 54 157 133
WB/Scranton 46 20 21 2 3 45 117 141
Lehigh Valley 44 17 18 6 3 43 121 140
Bridgeport 47 17 21 5 4 43 125 144
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 44 30 9 5 0 65 160 116
Toronto 39 22 13 3 1 48 133 130
Laval 37 20 14 3 0 43 121 124
Rochester 46 24 17 3 2 53 159 164
Belleville 40 21 19 0 0 42 126 122
Syracuse 42 19 18 4 1 43 119 134
Cleveland 43 14 21 5 3 36 117 149
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 45 28 10 4 3 63 147 118
Manitoba 42 25 14 2 1 53 125 110
Rockford 42 21 17 3 1 46 118 125
Milwaukee 48 24 20 2 2 52 141 144
Iowa 44 20 18 4 2 46 127 124
Grand Rapids 45 19 19 5 2 45 123 139
Texas 41 14 18 5 4 37 122 144
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 40 28 8 3 1 60 139 102
Ontario 41 26 9 3 3 58 166 129
Bakersfield 39 20 11 4 4 48 128 116
Henderson 40 22 15 2 1 47 126 117
Colorado 45 23 16 3 3 52 146 132
Abbotsford 40 21 15 3 1 46 136 118
San Diego 39 16 21 2 0 34 109 130
Tucson 41 16 22 2 1 35 112 159
San Jose 42 15 26 1 0 31 127 176

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Belleville 5, Toronto 4

Charlotte 4, Cleveland 2

WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2

Providence 3, Hartford 1

Syracuse 6, Rochester 3

Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 2

Chicago 5, Iowa 3

San Jose 7, Texas 6

Tucson 4, Henderson 3

Abbotsford 2, Colorado 1

Ontario 4, San Diego 3

Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Hershey at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Laval at Rochester, 3:05 p.m.

Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Texas, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Stockton, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Belleville, 3 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Laval at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-21 00:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Taiwan prepares for coldest day of the year
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Four Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Foreign students with associate degree eligible for permanent residence in Taiwan
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Taiwan's premier demands probe into Olympic athlete who wore Chinese uniform
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Boris Johnson warns Taiwan will be affected if Russia-Ukraine conflict breaks out
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Taiwan looking to open borders to tourists by 3rd quarter
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Artist mocks China's Olympic cheating, bullying of Taiwan
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Scrubbed Olympic sites deepen confusion over Eileen Gu's US citizenship
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan mulling 7-day quarantine by April
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
Taiwan enables foreign blue-collar workers to apply for permanent residency
"