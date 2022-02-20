SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Knoxville 41 30 8 1 2 63 154 97 Huntsville 39 29 8 1 1 62 130 84 Peoria 38 27 5 2 4 60 137 80 Quad City 40 24 8 4 4 56 138 108 Fayetteville 38 26 11 1 0 53 129 94 Pensacola 37 19 13 4 1 43 130 116 Roanoke 37 17 14 3 3 41 118 105 Evansville 40 19 20 1 0 39 109 107 Birmingham 38 11 23 4 0 26 89 134 Macon 37 6 28 1 2 15 76 171 Vermilion County 37 3 29 5 0 11 57 171

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Pensacola 4, Roanoke 3

Knoxville 4, Fayetteville 2

Quad City 5, Evansville 2

Peoria 4, Vermilion County 1

Huntsville at Macon, ppd

Sunday's Games

Fayetteville at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Pensacola at Roanoke, 3:05 p.m.

Quad City at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled