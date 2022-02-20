Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
a-Florida 49 34 10 5 73 203 143 23-3-0 11-7-5 6-1-2
m-Carolina 48 33 11 4 70 168 115 17-4-2 16-7-2 6-4-0
a-Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 16-4-4 16-7-2 9-5-1
m-Pittsburgh 51 31 12 8 70 170 136 14-6-5 17-6-3 8-2-1
a-Toronto 48 32 13 3 67 174 132 18-5-1 14-8-2 8-2-0
m-N.Y. Rangers 49 31 13 5 67 149 126 16-4-3 15-9-2 6-3-0
Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 12-10-5 16-5-4 9-3-1
Boston 49 28 17 4 60 140 138 15-10-1 13-7-3 12-3-1
Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 15-9-3 8-13-3 6-6-2
Columbus 48 24 23 1 49 156 177 12-10-1 12-13-0 7-8-0
N.Y. Islanders 44 18 20 6 42 109 123 10-10-3 8-10-3 5-5-1
Ottawa 48 18 25 5 41 129 154 9-14-2 9-11-3 5-7-1
Buffalo 50 16 26 8 40 135 175 8-14-4 8-12-4 5-8-4
Philadelphia 49 15 25 9 39 125 172 8-12-4 7-13-5 3-10-3
New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182 10-13-3 7-15-2 7-8-2
Montreal 49 9 33 7 25 109 193 6-17-1 3-16-6 2-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Colorado 49 36 9 4 76 198 138 21-3-2 15-6-2 12-4-2
p-Calgary 48 29 13 6 64 166 113 13-4-4 16-9-2 7-5-1
c-St. Louis 49 29 14 6 64 175 137 18-6-2 11-8-4 10-5-2
c-Minnesota 46 30 13 3 63 176 140 16-4-1 14-9-2 8-6-1
Nashville 50 28 18 4 60 153 143 14-9-0 14-9-4 10-5-1
p-Vegas 50 28 18 4 60 165 149 14-11-3 14-7-1 8-5-1
p-Edmonton 49 28 18 3 59 165 154 14-10-0 14-8-3 13-3-0
Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141 13-11-2 13-6-5 5-5-1
Anaheim 52 24 19 9 57 156 158 13-8-4 11-11-5 8-5-3
Dallas 48 27 19 2 56 142 142 17-7-1 10-12-1 10-6-1
Winnipeg 49 22 19 8 52 144 147 13-10-1 9-9-7 9-5-3
Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 135 146 10-10-3 13-12-3 6-4-5
San Jose 48 22 21 5 49 130 150 11-10-3 11-11-2 3-4-1
Chicago 51 18 25 8 44 124 171 8-12-4 10-13-4 4-10-5
Seattle 51 16 31 4 36 133 180 9-16-2 7-15-2 4-11-0
Arizona 49 12 33 4 28 111 185 5-18-1 7-15-3 4-10-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Saturday's Games

Colorado 5, Buffalo 3

Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 2

St. Louis 6, Toronto 3

Boston 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3

Calgary 2, Seattle 1

Anaheim 7, Vancouver 4

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 2 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 3 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m.

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-21 00:35 GMT+08:00

