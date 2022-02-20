COVID digest: Queen Elizabeth tests positive

The world's longest reigning monarch had already had three coronavirus vaccines The world's longest reigning monarch had already had three coronavirus vaccines

Queen Elizabeth has tested positive for the coronavirus, UK officials announced on Sunday.

"The queen has today tested positive for COVID," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week."

"She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines," they added.

Both the Queen's son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla tested positive for COVID earlier this month, though it wasn't immediately clear if the UK head of state became infected due to contact with the other two royals.

The 95-year-old has already had three coronavirus vaccines.

Senior politicians have been posting get well wishes for the monarch on social media platforms.

"I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health," tweeted Prime Minister Boris Johnson.​

"On behalf of myself and the whole of UK Labour, wishing Her Majesty The Queen good health and a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Ma’am," oppposition Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan spoke of the Queen's commitment to the country and said she "continues to be unwavering."

People who test positive for the virus are required to self-isolate for at least five days, though the British government plans to lift that restriction for England in the coming week.

On February 6, the Queen marked 70 years on the British throne.

Here are the latest major coronavirus developments from around the world:

Europe

In the United Kingdom, government is set to announce that people who are infected with COVID-19, will no longer be legally required to self-isolate. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to set out the plans before parliament on Monday.

Speaking to broadcaster BBC on Sunday, Johnson said: "I'm not saying that we should throw caution to the winds, but now is the moment for everybody to get their confidence back."

"We've reached a stage where we think you can shift the balance away from state mandation, away from banning certain courses of action, compelling certain courses of action, in favor of encouraging personal responsibility," Johnson said.

Germany's Family Minister Anne Spiegel has called for a COVID-19 mandate for adults aged 18 and above.

"We have made extensive efforts to reach people through vaccination campaigns and other outreach offers, but now we've reached the end of the line," Spiegel told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

The minister said that the mandate was needed to increase the number of people who are vaccinated in the country. Spiegel warned that there could be dangerous mutations of the virus in future.

"They will lead to a severe autumn and winter if we don't significantly increase the vaccination rate," Spiegel said.

Asia

Authorities in Hong Kong are ramping up efforts to contain and treat cases following an outbreak that is being driven by the omicron variant.

As cases moved past the 6000 mark on Saturday, government said that the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal would be converted into a COVID-19 facility with 1000 beds to help ease the burden on the territory's hospitals.

"We are in a critical situation amid this smokeless battle," Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said in a statement.

China has sent medics and equipment to help authorities deal with the situation.

Oceania

Australia will open its doors again to visitors on Monday after almost two years of closed borders.

Speaking at a briefing at Melbourne International Airport, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said: "The wait is over."

The move marks a departure from government's attempts at a zero-COVID-19 strategy to now living with the virus. More than 94% of people over the age of 16 have recieved two doses of vaccine, and there have been just under 5000 deaths recorded since the start of the pandemic.

