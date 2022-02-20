Alexa
Dismal Karachi Kings exits PSL with 9 defeats from 10 games

By Associated Press
2022/02/20 22:14
LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Karachi Kings ended its dismal run in the Pakistan Super League with a 23-run defeat to Quetta Gladiators on Sunday.

Karachi, led by Pakistan all-format captain Babar Azam, became the first team in the history of Pakistan’s premier Twenty20 league to finish with just one win as the 2020 champion lost nine of its 10 games.

Without injured fast bowler Mohammad Amir, Karachi lost all five of its home games before notching a solitary 22-run win against Lahore Qalandars last Friday.

Englishman Jason Roy’s 82 off 64 balls rallied Quetta to 166-4 after captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bat in a game between the two bottom-placed teams.

Karachi’s brittle middle order falter yet again to finish on 143-8 despite the opening pair of Joe Clarke (52) and Babar (36) providing a solid platform of 87 runs.

Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad, playing his first game this season, grabbed 4-22 to pull back Karachi’s run chase.

Shahzad, the right-arm fast bowler, clean bowled Babar and Sharjeel Khan (16) in the middle overs before knocking the stumps of Lewis Gregory and Tom Lammonby off successive deliveries in the 19th over as Karachi lost eight wickets for 56 runs.

Quetta finished the league stage with eight points from four wins and a net run-rate of -0.7. Islamabad United also has eight points with a net run-rate of 0.1 before its last league game against table-topper Multan Sultans later on Sunday.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-02-21 00:34 GMT+08:00

