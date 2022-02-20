Taiwan actress suspects migrant caregiver of stealing jewelry, files police report

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Senior actress and TV hostess Guo Mei-chu (郭美珠) has filed a police report, suspecting that her Indonesian household care worker, who has left Taiwan, might have been responsible for the disappearance of the jewelry from a safe in her home, CNA reported.

According to the police investigation, the actress, her husband, and the female Indonesian care worker lived together in a residence in Taipei’s Songshan District. However, as Guo was in southern Taiwan frequently shooting films, usually only her husband and the Indonesian woman stayed in the house.

In January, Guo found that the jewelry in the safe, which was worth NT$7 million (US$252,000), was gone, so she reported the incident to the Taipei City Police Department, per CNA.

Police said the Indonesian care worker was a suspect in the lost jewelry case because there had been no signs of forced entry at the residence and only Guo, her husband, and the care worker knew the safe code, according to the CNA report.

Taipei police have referred the case to prosecutors, reviewed data related to the Indonesian woman’s departure from the country, and notified Indonesian police of the incident. However, the person who filed the police report will have to file a lawsuit against the Indonesian woman before Indonesian police can officially launch an investigation into the case, per CNA.