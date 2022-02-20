Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 6:49 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 20), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 82.6 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 25.9 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Yilan County.

An intensity level of 1 was felt in Hualien County, Taitung County, Taipei City, Nantou County, New Taipei City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County.