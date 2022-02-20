Alexa
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan

Level 2 shock waves felt across Yilan County

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/20 19:29
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.9 earthquake struck eastern Taiwan at 6:49 p.m. Sunday (Feb. 20), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 82.6 kilometers east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 25.9 km. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 2 in Yilan County.

An intensity level of 1 was felt in Hualien County, Taitung County, Taipei City, Nantou County, New Taipei City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County.
CWB
epicenter
Hualien
Yilan

Updated : 2022-02-20 20:01 GMT+08:00

