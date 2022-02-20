Envoy to Lithuania says Taiwan values relations with Central, Eastern Europe

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan attaches great importance to relations with Central and Eastern Europe, Taiwan representative to Lithuania Eric Huang (黃鈞耀) said on Feb. 14.

Huang said in an interview with Italian newspaper Il Foglio that Europe offers many new opportunities waiting to be developed. Taiwan has long had close economic and trade exchanges with European countries such as Italy, but it needs to strengthen cooperation with the Central and Eastern European region, he said.

Huang emphasized the importance of economic diversification, saying many recent diplomatic crises have allowed some democratic nations to strengthen cooperation based on common principles like transparency, CNA reported.

The representative also said that Taiwan’s situation deserves the world's attention. Although there is no war, the world must monitor certain developments around the world to ensure democracy, freedom, and security still stand, he added.

Huang said that just as Taiwan is facing threats from China, Lithuania continuously has to deal with coercion from Russia, which is undermining the rule of law in the region. With regard to the situation in Ukraine, he said, "If Russia attacks Ukraine, Lithuania will have to ask itself if it will become the next target."